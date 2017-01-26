Your Next Best Friend: Reba

Courtesy photo

Work, work, work! That’s my motto. I’m a red heeler and that’s what we do. My name is Reba, as in Reba McEntire, another redhead. I mostly ignore other dogs ’cause I’m focused on my next job and am fine with dog-savvy cats. No kids, please. Car rides are a favorite. I’m pretty aloof with new people but very loyal to my owner. Because I am so laser-focused on my job I need to go to a home with experienced dog owners. If you fit that bill, come by for a visit.

This week, two of my canine colleagues were joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 8 to 1 daily. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.