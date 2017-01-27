School and sports news for Jan. 26

Courtesy photo

Wakefield Country Day School’s honor rolls for 2nd quarter

Summa Cum Laude Honor Roll

Grade 9: Hannah Burak, Gwynn Major

Grade 11: Bernie Cieplak, Douglas Griffin, Harmony Lindstrom, Nodoka Yoshida

Grade 12: Nick Leskovec, Tanner Perry

Magna Cum Laude Honor Roll

Grade 6: DJ Cate, Alexis Cross, Bayleigh Fox, Jaden Johnson, Ava Lubkemann, Logan Marks, Ruthie McMahon, Lauren Mehl, Owen Schuster

Grade 7: Lincoln Day, Beverly Eborn, Lia Feit, Emma O’Neill, Anika Pruntel, Scott Scoville,

Grade 8: Isak Burak, Peter McMahon, River Robinson, Eric Schuster, Mari Tisera

Grade 9: Natara Dulaney, Hannah Frost, James Gao, Cailey Glennon, Benjamin Kelsey, Jeremy Kwolek, Michael Marciano

Grade 10: Agatha Chen, Rachel Cieplak, Anna Schuster

Grade 11: Ryan Brown, Connor Glennon, Bridgette Larsen, Pierce Mingione, Nile Patel, Kathryn Phillippe, Zoe Porterfield, Jackson Romine

Grade 12: Merriam Abboud, Lauren Cheetham, Lucas DuMez, Gage Landis, Dac Tran

Courtesy photo

WCDS sports recap

VISAA swimming Top 16

Congratulations to the Owls’ Lucas DuMez who is in the top 10 in the state in seven different swimming events thus far this season through the ranking as of Jan 17. Lucas ’100 Backstroke time of 56.15 set on Dec. 10 is 6th best in the state. His 100 Breaststroke time of 1:06.02 set on Dec. 2 is 15th best in the state. His 500 Freestyle time of 5:22.43 set on Dec. 17 is 16th best in the state. His 200 Freestyle time of 1:55.51 set on Dec. 10 is 14th best. His 200 IM time of 2:09.01 set on Jan. 6 is 14th best, his 100 Freestyle time of 51.35 set on Dec. 2 is 14th best and his 100 Butterfly time of 54.88 set on Jan. 6 is 3nd best in the state.

Varsity boys basketball

The Owls hosted Timber Ridge School on Jan. 17 for a non-conference game. The boys got out to a lead early but the Titans made a run and the Owls led just 10-7 at the end of the first quarter. The Owls finished with a strong final quarter scoring 20 points to secure a 59-41 victory. The boys played without a starter who was sick so each player pitched in and contributed to the team victory. Chris O’Heir led all scorers with 21 points and he contributed seven rebounds and three assists. Gage Landis hit for 19 points, a season high, and grabbed seven rebounds. Connor Glennon had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Justin Hu grabbed five rebounds and added two points. Nick Leskovec also scored in the game. Kevin He had a team high four assists.

The Owls traveled to Tandem Friends School for a DAC game on Jan. 19. The boys ran into a storm as the Badgers were hot from behind the three-point arch. The Badgers turned a seven-point lead into a 33-18 lead at the half. The boys paled even in the final quarter with both teams scoring 11 points as the Badgers claimed a 62-32 victory. Connor Glennon led the team with 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Chris O’Heir had eight points and grabbed eight rebounds to go with three steals. Gage Landis had eight rebounds and three assists. Gage Landis, Martin O’Heir and Ben Kelsey also scored in the game. Jeremy Kwolek scored his first basket of the season. John Peng grabbed a rebound. All players who traveled played in the game. Our record is 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the DAC.

Varsity girls basketball

The Lady Owls hosted Randolph-Macon Academy for a DAC game on Jan. 18. The girls were missing several players due to illness and excused absences and it impacted them especially offensively. The Jackets’ coach was very sportsmanlike given the situation. The Jackets’ lead was 20-0 at the half and they went on to win 38-5. The Owls played hard and got many shot opportunities but with only one sub they wore down. Josephine Burns scored all five of the team’s points.

The Lady Owls traveled to Tandem Friends for a DAC game on Jan. 19. The girls again played with three players out with excused absences. The girls played an inspired game given that they were short-handed. The Badgers led 18-8 at the half and went on to score 14 third quarter points to take control of the game. The Badgers won by a final score of 36-10. Jill Chiu led the girls with four points. Josephine Burns, Lexi Johnston and Anna Schuster each scored baskets in the game. Our record is 1-6 in the DAC and 1-7 overall.

Middle School boys basketball

The Owls traveled to Front Royal Christian for a VMSC game on Jan. 17. The boys led 14-4 at the half and went on to a 27-13 VMSC win. Every player who dressed for the game played and contributed to the win. John Mullins led all scorers with 12 points. Griffin Landis contributed five points. Bobby Reid and River Robinson each scored four points. Isak Burak also scored a basket.

The Owls hosted Saint Joseph’s for a VMSC game on Jan. 19. The boys played a good game but the Crusaders held on for a 29-22 win. John Mullins led all scorers with 18 points. Griffin Landis and River Robinson each scored a basket in the game. Our record is 1-3 overall and 1-3 in the VMSC.

Middle School girls basketball

The Lady Owls traveled to Front Royal Christian for a VMSC game on Jan. 17. Our young team trailed just 11-4 at the half, but the Warriors outscored the girls six to one in the second half to win 17-5. Ava Lubkemann scored three points in the game and Ainsley Colgan scored the other basket.

The Lady Owls hosted Saint Joseph’s for a VMSC game on Jan. 19. The Crusaders controlled the games. The young girls played hard but the Crusaders took the win 42-4. Anika Pruntel scored two points in the game and Ava. Lubkemann also scored a basket. Our record is 0-4 overall and in the VMSC.

Verhaalen makes dean’s list

James Madison University is pleased to announce that Cayleigh Verhaalen of Amissville, who is scheduled to graduate in 2018 and is majoring in computer science, has earned a coveted spot on the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.

JMU, in announcing its current dean’s list, says as a learning institution it offers each student an extraordinary education of exceptional scholarship, inventive thinking, unparalleled attention to the world community, a university-wide enthusiasm for teaching, and a commitment to student success.