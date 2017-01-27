Starting the new year on the right foot

By Holly Jenkins

Special to the Rappahannock News

While this past Saturday was an overcast day in Rappahannock County, a vibrant energy of enthusiasm and upbeat music radiated from the Rappahannock County Elementary School gymnasium during Commit to Be Fit’s first Dance-a- thon.

Community members of all ages participated in the four-hour event that showcased a variety of dance classes including Zumba (Latin inspired dance), Country Heat Live (country line dancing moves), Balletone (ballet, yoga, and Pilates fusion), and Les Mills BodyJam demo (hip hop inspired dance).

While the schedule was designed for community members to drop in and participate in a class or two of their choice, most came early and stayed for the entire event keeping the gymnasium filled from start to finish. At the conclusion, one participant’s pedometer showed that she had achieved an impressive 12,010 steps just from the dancing alone.

Photo by Holly Jenkins

In addition to the featured dance classes, this family focused event included two, one hour sessions of Kids Yoga (for ages 2-12) that were held concurrently with the dance classes. During class breaks, the Commit to Be Fit team offered smoothie making demonstrations and taste testing samples including Blueberry Banana, Avocado Berry, Raspberry Chia, and Beginner’s Luck Green Smoothie that included spinach.

After sampling, participants were given the recipes to make at home with their families. Additionally, a nutrition trivia table was set up for adults and children alike to test their knowledge regarding healthy food choices. The event concluded with a drawing for wellness door prizes: massage, workout DVD, and a fruit infused water tumbler. Commit to Be Fit’s goal of promoting physical activity and nutrition education in a fun, family friendly environment was achieved as all participants left with a smile on their faces and lots of steps on their pedometers.

Commit to Be Fit is a school sponsored, grant funded program that offers weekly exercise classes and wellness workshops for the Rappahannock County community. Through the generosity of the PATH Foundation, Commit to Be Fit was created to help promote healthier lifestyles for students, staff, and county residents/employees.

All classes, workshops, and events are free of charge and held at the Rappahannock County Public Schools. Everyone in the community is invited to attend. For more information on upcoming events, contact Holly Jenkins, Wellness Integration Specialist, at hjenkins@rappahannockschools.us.