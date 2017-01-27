The 26th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Observance in Rappahannock County is in the history books! And it’s all thanks to the residents and friends of Rappahannock and surrounding areas. It was an almost full house. So, congratulations to my home county for your attendance in making this year one of the best yet.

Thanks too to all the program participants including Linda Orfila, Culpeper County High School’s Show and Treble Choirs, Belle Meade School’s James Hensley, Rachel Cieplak and Kathy Tester, Rev. Ludwell Brown, Sr., and our masterful master of ceremonies, Father Tuck Grinnell. Special thanks to Mayor John Sullivan, the Town of Washington and Rappahannock County’s elected officials, Nancy Raines and her staff of the Little Washington Theatre, Lillian Aylor and the members of the Julia E. Boddie Scholarship Committee, the Promise Land Baptist Church, the Scrabble School Preservation Foundation, and certainly the Rappahannock News’ new editor, John McCaslin, for his attendance, followed up by the articles and photos in last week’s edition. I want to add here that McCaslin’s articles told the stories beautifully. Thank you so much!

You are all appreciated! With your contributions, the scholarship will be presented again this year to assist Rappahannock County graduating seniors to attend the school/university of their choice.

Finally, attendees were asked to put into action the ideals of Dr. King by contributing to a free-will donation for the Clanagan family, who recently experienced the tragedy of their house being burned completely. Thanks to you, their neighbors of the beloved community, $600 was collected to support them moving forward. The Dream lives on.

Nan Butler Roberts

Program Director, MLK Birthday Observance