Courthouse Row for Feb. 2

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Jan. 20-26:
Jackson
Tracy Eisenmann to Tracy Eisenmann, Davis Eisenmann, Zachary Zamudio and Betty Jane Thomas Martinez, lot 6, section 1, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 23A-1-1-6
Building permits
The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates.
Mauricio Balcazar, Boston, electric rehook, no cost
Batchelor Brothers LLC, Sperryville, commercial remodel, $75,000
Terri Sullivan, Sperryville, replace hot water, $4,000