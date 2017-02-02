Courthouse Row for Feb. 2

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Jan. 20-26:

Jackson

Tracy Eisenmann to Tracy Eisenmann, Davis Eisenmann, Zachary Zamudio and Betty Jane Thomas Martinez, lot 6, section 1, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 23A-1-1-6

Building permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates.

Mauricio Balcazar, Boston, electric rehook, no cost

Batchelor Brothers LLC, Sperryville, commercial remodel, $75,000

Terri Sullivan, Sperryville, replace hot water, $4,000