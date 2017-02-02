Down Memory Lane for Feb. 2

Feb. 5, 1976

A grand opening for an auction house and furniture store in the “Lea Building” in Washington is scheduled Saturday, Feb. 5 by the proprietor, John Walker Jenkins of Sperryville. Mr. Jenkins has been an auctioneer for many years and formerly had an auction house in Sperryville. He will hold the open house beginning at 10 o’clock with an auction following at 1 p.m.

The building interior has assumed a rustic atmosphere, paneled with apple wood, attractive front windows display glassware, copper, brass and novelty items. The auction auditorium provides ample room for comfortable seating and the front area is used for furniture display. The snack bar and store will be open daily. Auctions will be scheduled for every other Thursday night at 7 p.m. beginning Feb. 12.

The old Amissville fire house will come tumbling down under the watchful eye of Cletus Printz who is dismantling the structure for his son William Printz. He purchased the building from the Virginia Department of Highways who have secured the right-of-way for dual-laning Route 211 when funds are available.

Mr. Printz had some help with the roof trusses which blew over in the gusty winds over the weekend. A new firehouse has been constructed and is in use at the carnival grounds property.

March 19, 1997

Parking in the town of Washington was the major issue at last week’s Town Council meeting.

“No Parking” signs have been installed on Main Street between Middle and Calvert Streets in town, taking away parking spots which have been becoming harder and harder to find, especially over the last couple of years.

Attorney Frank Reynolds, who is the town attorney, wrote a letter to the members of Town Council as a concerned businessman in the town asking the council to look into the necessity of the new “No Parking” signs. “I think that the Town Council should object to VDOT having taken away very valuable parking spaces in the middle of town without any official contact with the Council,” he said.

The original “No Parking” signs put up by VDOT on March 1, which prohibited parking on both sides of Main Street between Middle and Calvert Streets, have been removed except for a small area on one side of the street, following a discussion between Council member Louise van Dort and Bob Moore, resident engineer for VDOT.

Mark Ramey finished tenth overall in the B & A Trail Marathon on March 9, out of a field of 238 runners. This was the second marathon he has ever run, the first one being 18 years ago. The 43-year-old runner from Slate Mills came in first in his age group, and with his finishing time of 3 hours and 3 minutes, he qualified to compete in the 1998 Boston Marathon. To qualify, runners needed a time of 3 hours and 20 minutes or less.

His whole family — wife Karen Ramey and three sons — attended the marathon to photograph him and keep up with his progress by driving to different vantage points along the race course. Though there are water stops along the course, they also provided him with extra water because he said he can become easily dehydrated.

Sports are a big part of the Ramey family. All three sons — Daniel, 15, Christopher, 12 and Alex, 8 — are avid soccer players. Daniel and Alex plan on running the Fodderstack 10K race on April 26 along with their dad.