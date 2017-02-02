Fire and rescue calls for Feb. 2

Monday, Jan. 23
3:02 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
4;31 p.m. — Tiger Valley Road, Washington, public service, company 1
8:22 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, general illness, company 3
Tuesday, Jan. 24
9:20 a.m. — Hull School Road, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1, 3, 4 and 7
7:18 p.m. — Swindler Hollow Road, Sperryville, injury, company 7
7:52 p.m. — Seven Ponds Road, Amissville, general illness, company 3
Wednesday, Jan. 25
5:16 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, unconscious, companies 1, 3. 4 and 7
8:42 a.m. — Scrabble Road, Castleton, unconscious, companies 5 and 7
2:09 p.m. — Indian Run Road, Amissville, injury, companies 1. 3 and 4
8:08 p.m. — Gore Road, Castleton, unresponsive, companies 3 and 5
11:23 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
Thursday, Jan. 26
7:59 a.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, companies 1 and 5
10:26 a.m. — Old Hollow Road, Sperryville, fire alarm, companies 1 and 2
1:18 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
3:34 p.m. — Tiger Valley Road, Washington, bleeding, companies 1, 4 and 7
5:18 p.m. — Rock Mills Road, Woodville, brush fire, company 1
Friday, Jan. 27
8:55 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1 and 7
12:50 a.m. — Quann Lane, Chester Gap, difficulty breathing, companies 1, 4 and 9
2:14 p.m. — Schoolhouse Road, Washington, injury, companies 1 and 7
Saturday, Jan. 28
8:36 a.m. — Richmond Road, Amissville, injury, company 5
9:07 a.m. — Viewtown Road, Amissville, cardiac emergency, company 3
11:36 a.m. — Gore Road, Castleton, difficulty breathing, companies 3 and 5
12:32 p.m. — Jones Lane, Washington, public service, company 1
12:54 p.m. — Keyser Run Road, Washington, general illness, company 1
7:27 p.m. — Red Oak Mountain, Woodville, abdominal pain, company 7
Sunday, Jan. 29
8:34 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
10:56 a.m. — Viewtown Road, Amissville, diabetic emergency, company 3
Monday, Jan. 30
11:52 a.m — Rudasill Mill Road, Woodville, difficulty breathing, companies 1 and 7
12:03 p.m. — Norway Lane, Chester Gap, public service, company 9
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.