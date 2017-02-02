Fire and rescue calls for Feb. 2

Monday, Jan. 23

3:02 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

4;31 p.m. — Tiger Valley Road, Washington, public service, company 1

8:22 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, general illness, company 3

Tuesday, Jan. 24

9:20 a.m. — Hull School Road, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1, 3, 4 and 7

7:18 p.m. — Swindler Hollow Road, Sperryville, injury, company 7

7:52 p.m. — Seven Ponds Road, Amissville, general illness, company 3

Wednesday, Jan. 25

5:16 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, unconscious, companies 1, 3. 4 and 7

8:42 a.m. — Scrabble Road, Castleton, unconscious, companies 5 and 7

2:09 p.m. — Indian Run Road, Amissville, injury, companies 1. 3 and 4

8:08 p.m. — Gore Road, Castleton, unresponsive, companies 3 and 5

11:23 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

Thursday, Jan. 26

7:59 a.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, companies 1 and 5

10:26 a.m. — Old Hollow Road, Sperryville, fire alarm, companies 1 and 2

1:18 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

3:34 p.m. — Tiger Valley Road, Washington, bleeding, companies 1, 4 and 7

5:18 p.m. — Rock Mills Road, Woodville, brush fire, company 1

Friday, Jan. 27

8:55 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1 and 7

12:50 a.m. — Quann Lane, Chester Gap, difficulty breathing, companies 1, 4 and 9

2:14 p.m. — Schoolhouse Road, Washington, injury, companies 1 and 7

Saturday, Jan. 28

8:36 a.m. — Richmond Road, Amissville, injury, company 5

9:07 a.m. — Viewtown Road, Amissville, cardiac emergency, company 3

11:36 a.m. — Gore Road, Castleton, difficulty breathing, companies 3 and 5

12:32 p.m. — Jones Lane, Washington, public service, company 1

12:54 p.m. — Keyser Run Road, Washington, general illness, company 1

7:27 p.m. — Red Oak Mountain, Woodville, abdominal pain, company 7

Sunday, Jan. 29

8:34 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

10:56 a.m. — Viewtown Road, Amissville, diabetic emergency, company 3

Monday, Jan. 30

11:52 a.m — Rudasill Mill Road, Woodville, difficulty breathing, companies 1 and 7

12:03 p.m. — Norway Lane, Chester Gap, public service, company 9

Companies

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.

