Hi! My name’s Rosie and I am looking for a home where I can have tons of fun ‘cause I’m tons of fun. I am 1-year- old girl Lab/Hound mix and weigh 50 lbs. — 50 lbs. of goof ball! They say here at RAWL that my brain needs to catch up with my body, whatever that means. I’m happy, playful, housebroken, and good with other dogs and cats and just love kids. A visit would be lovely. We can go out for a walk or hang out in the PLAY yard!