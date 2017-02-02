The march goes on

By John McCaslin

So many Rappahannock women — and men — turned out early Saturday morning for a post-Women’s March on Washington organizational meeting scheduled for the Rappahannock County Library that the event had to be moved to the RACC Theatre in Little Washington.

There, an overflow crowd of nearly 150 people heard from Marcia Kirkpatrick of Madison County and other speakers about the need to build on the momentum from the post-inaugural march, which drew half a million activists from the around the country — including more than 100 from Rappahannock — to the nation’s capital. In the top photo Kirkpatrick asks for a show of hands to see how many participated in the march.