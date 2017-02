By John McCaslin

It was a “Margarittaville” theme at Candy Wroth’s retirement party at Headmaster’s Pub last Friday evening. “As sad as we are to see Candy leave the county’s employ, we are ecstatic for her and the new adventures ahead,” said Rappahannock County Administrator Debbie Keyser, posing here with Wroth (left). Wroth spent 30 years with the county, 19 of them in the administrator’s office. Her immediate plans take her to Key West, Fla., for some well-deserved downtime.