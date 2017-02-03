At seventy years young, I was thrilled to attend the Women’s March on Washington with three generations of family and friends. My stepdaughter and granddaughter came from Los Angeles with another mother/daughter duo to join me and my dear friend KC Dickman and participate in a once in a lifetime experience, use our voices to stand up for equal rights, and express our solidarity with all people who are committed to support women’s rights as human rights.

It was a transformational experience in more ways than I can yet describe, but one overriding take away was the feeling of being body to body with a throng of a half-million people in a public demonstration and feel totally and completely safe. There was zero violence, zero arrests, and not a stranger in the crowd. This is what democracy looks like.

Anne Simon

Flint Hill