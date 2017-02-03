No time to die on the vine

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 was an awe-inspiring day. It was an eye opener for any person that watched in amazement or marched alongside the rainbow of humanity!

I was one small part of over half a million women, men, and children exercising their rights to march and free speech. It was all exercised without violence and with a common desire; demanding respect for all people in America. Let us not forget earlier days when marches were not peaceful.

The new administration has triggered an outpouring of response from people in America. That response should not die on the vine. It requires us to continue pressing on.

Our Earth and our environment stands first, alone in our focus, because it is the only Earth we have. Civil rights and liberties are most certainly our most precious rights.

I believe with continued and diligent correspondence by our community in every way, between our congressmen and senators, governors and mayors, this administration will right itself on the path that’s all-inclusive and will govern fairly and with justice for all.

Margaret Rogers

Peola Mills