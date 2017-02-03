No U-Hauls to heaven

My Uncle Freddie Jackson (“Funeral for a friend and family,” Jan. 26) was like a father to me. He cared about people, not material things. Grandma Hattie taught us love, respect, dignity and pride — morals money can’t buy.

Freddie might only have had a 3rd grade education, but Grandma Hattie told us if you were blessed to be born with common sense it was worth more than all the diplomas and fancy degrees.

Freddie had the grace of God’s love surrounding him. That is why Freddie was happy, he stayed high on life. He wasn’t building treasures on earth because he couldn’t take it with him. I have yet to see a U-Haul behind a hearse.

His greatest joy was his Great Nephew Marcus Scott, who was his sunshine. I was blessed to have Freddie in my life and raised by my Grandma Hattie. It made me the strong woman I am today.

Dollie Atkins

Woodville