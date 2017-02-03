Rappahannock marches for life

Courtesy photo

Though relatively few in number, the people of Rappahannock County represent a broad spectrum of views and beliefs. One could say our county is a microcosm of America. Despite differences in opinion, the people here work together as a community and share the love of their freedoms under the Constitution. It is no wonder then that on three occasions since January 20 Rappahannock County residents have made their way to Washington, D.C., to express the beliefs they hold dear.

St. Peter Catholic Church in Washington, Va., is a small, rural parish. The faith that fills the hearts and souls of the parishioners, however, is deep and expansive. This faith demonstrated itself last Friday as 56 hardy souls queued up to board a bus bound for the March for Life.

The Knights of Columbus Council #14755 sponsored the bus. These are the same Knights of Columbus who work within our county performing many charitable activities. The Grand Knight initiated the effort and other Knights rallied parishioners to join them on the March — the parish responded with enthusiasm.

Under the spiritual leadership of Deacon Bob Benyo, the bus made its prayerful way to the March. Many said this was surely the most upbeat and positive March for Life that they had ever attended. As we approached the Supreme Court, we remembered the guarantees of the First Amendment — freedom of religion, freedom of speech, and the right peaceably to assemble. The parishioners of St. Peter’s Parish, all residents of Rappahannock County, exercised each of those rights at the March for Life.

Peter D. Gasper

Sperryville