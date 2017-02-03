School and sports news for Feb. 2

Wakefield Country Day School (WCDS) students placed 8th overall at the Virginia We the People state competition last Friday, displaying their knowledge of the constitution and government at the annual event. Unit 6 teammates Jackson Romine, Alex Smith, Bernie Cieplak, Spencer Bryan, and Tyler Johnson won the best unit award within the WCDS team for their thought provoking testimonies on immigration and Indian law. Students delivered two testimonies each as “experts” before a mock congressional committee on a wide variety of issues. Their teacher and coach, Mr. Day, remarked how fun it was to see students pour out the knowledge they had gained over last semester. The team was also cheered on by WCDS (and We the People) alums and current UVA students Brittany Kwolek and Ahmed Rahimi.

During Assembly last week, five international students delivered presentations about their homelands. Each focused on different aspects of their cultures, from historic landmarks to local cuisine and customs to school traditions and schedules. Kuanting Lee, Nodoka Yoshida, Hinako Sagi, Yuka Takahashi, and Jie Ren all gave polished performances to an auditorium full of students and faculty.

On field trips, upper school English classes traveled to Staunton to see a production of Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice, and lower school students traveled to Bryce with their P.E. teacher, Mrs. Vaught, to spend a day skiing and snowboarding on the snowy slopes.

WCDS students placed 8th overall at the Virginia We the People state competition last Friday, displaying their knowledge of the Constitution and government at the annual event. Unit 6 teammates Jackson Romine, Alex Smith, Berne Cieplak, Spencer Bryan, and Tyler Johnson won the best unit award within the WCDS team, for their thought provoking testimonies on immigration and Indian law.

Students delivered two testimonies each as “experts” before a mock congressional committee on a wide variety of issues. Their teacher and coach, Mr. Day, remarked how fun it was to see students pour out the knowledge they had gained over last semester. The team was also cheered on by WCDS (and We the People) alums and current UVA students Brittany Kwolek and Ahmed Rahimi.

WCDS Sports Recap

Varsity Boys Basketball

The Owls hosted Chelsea Academy on Jan 24. The boys started slow but climbed back in the game when Chris O’Heir got a steal and converted it into a layup finish the first quarter. The Knights outscored the Owls 12 to 7 in the final quarter for a 47-32 win. The Owls did a good job of getting to the foul line in the lackluster performance but hit just eight of 18 shots. All players dressed for the game played in the game. O’Heir led all scorers with 13 points and had a double-double with 10 rebounds to go with two steals. Connor Glennon had 11 rebounds and eight points. Justin Hu and Gage Landis each scored five points. Kevin He had five rebounds and scored a basket. Our record is 4 -5 overall and 2-4 in the DAC.

Varsity Girls Basketball

The Lady Owls hosted Chelsea Academy for a DAC game on Jan. 24. The girls played a very solid game, perhaps their best game of the season. The Owls held the Knights to just one point in the first quarter and led 7-1 going into the second quarter. The lead changed hands several times in the final quarter, but the Knights took a two-point lead in the last ninety seconds of the game and held on for a 35-33 hard fought win. It was a fun game to watch as the teams battled back and forth. The Owls did a nice job getting themselves to the foul line but only converted 11 of 36 shots in the game. Tatumn Vaught led all scorers with 18 points. Anna Schuster contributed six points and Lucy Clark scored four points. Josephine Burns scored three points with her sister Elizabeth Burns also scoring a basket. Our record is 1-7 in the DAC and 1-8 overall.

Middle School Boys Basketball

The Owls hosted Randolph-Macon Academy for a VMSC game on Jan. 25. Every player dressed for the game played. The Yellow Jackets were big and athletic and used their size to score rebounded shots on the offensive end. The Jackets led 23-5 at the half. The Owls mustered up great effort to close the Jackets’ lead to 26 to 14 at the end of the third quarter. The Owls outscored the Jackets 10 to 8 in the final quarter, and the Jackets went on to a 34-24 win. John Mullins led all scorers with 21 points. River Robinson had the boys other three points. Our record is 1-4 overall and 1-4 in the VMSC.

Middle School Girls’ Basketball

The Lady Owls hosted Randolph-Macon Academy for a VMSC game on Jan. 25. Our young team showed improvement against the taller and deep Jackets. The Jackets led 10-2 at the half and went on to an 18-5 win. The Owls played their second straight game with a starter out sick. Anika Pruntel led the girls with three points. Ainsley Colgan also scored a basket. All the girls who dressed out for the game played and contributed. Our record is 0-5 overall and in the VMSC.

Rappahannock County Public Schools

While Rapp’s winter sports teams are wrapping up their regular seasons with successes and preparing for the post season, our fall sports teams are once again making news.

The Rappahannock County Public Schools Athletic Department is pleased to announce that seniors Kayla Robey and Julia Estes, along with Varsity Volleyball Head Coach Courtney Atkins, have been selected to play in the Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Star game. The game will be held at Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia in July of this summer. Congrats to both players and the coach for yet another outstanding post-season accolade!

Wrestling

Back to winter sports, our Varsity Wrestlers take the headlines this week based on their outstanding performance in the Bull Run District Tournament Championship this past Saturday. Competing against seven other schools, all of which are size 2A or 3A (Rapp is 1A), the team finished fifth overall with seven of the eight competing Rapp wrestlers placing in their weight classes.

The squad was led by second place finishes by Olin Woodward in the 132 weight class and Mark Guerrero in the 126 weight class. Three Rapp wrestlers took third place in their weight divisions; Sam Barnes in 138, Johnny Beard in 182 and Quentin Woodward in 120. Josh Bennett and Jake Sisk rounded out the Rapp placements with 4th place finishes in the heavyweight and 195 pound weight classes respectively.

This weekend the team begins its road back to states with the Conference 43 Tournament, to be held this Saturday, Feb. 4, at Northumberland High School. There Rapp wrestlers will be competing ONLY against other 1A schools and Head Coach Alex Coffroth is confident that the team can make a respectable defense of its Conference championship. Best of luck to our Varsity Wrestlers!

Basketball

Our girls’ basketball program continues to rack up wins, seeking some consistency in performance but finding the W when they are able to put a complete game together on the court. Over the past several weeks the Varsity team has racked up wins over District opponent Strasburg and Conference opponent Lancaster, sandwiched in between four losses to District opponents, all much larger schools and one with a legitimate Division 1 college prospect.

The Junior Varsity Squad has fared a little better, scoring wins over District opponents Strasburg and Madison and Conference opponent Lancaster, interspersed with losses to three District opponents, one by just a single point. Varsity faced George Mason this past Tuesday, results too late for this article, and both teams travel to Warren County tonight, Feb. 2, and then play their final home regular season game next Tuesday, Feb. 7, against Clarke County. That Feb. 7 game will also be Senior Night for the Varsity seniors, all of whom will be honored just before the Varsity tipoff.

On the boys side of the court the Varsity squad has dropped some heartbreakers but is still looking to get at least one more win before the Conference playoffs begin. The Junior Varsity boys have scratched out some wins, defeating both Strasburg and William Monroe by one point and soundly defeating Colonial Beach, and dropping close games to Madison and Central.

Varsity played Clarke at home this past Tuesday, results too late for this article, and then both teams traveled to George Mason Wednesday night, again results too late for this article. Both JV and Varsity will have their final regular season home contest this Friday, Feb. 3, facing Warren County. That Warren County game will also be Senior Night for the varsity squad, with seniors and their parents honored just before the start of the Varsity game.

On the Junior Panther hardwood, the teams split against Signal Knob, girls getting the W, and then both teams lost equally close games to Madison and Luray, with the boys’ games particularly close, losing only by 3 and 1 point in those respective games. Both teams finish their season on the road, traveling to William Monroe Tuesday night, Jan. 31, and then to Mt. View Christian Academy tonight, Feb. 2, results too late for this article.

Both Junior Panther basketball teams will be playing in the Valley Middle School Conference Tournament which will be begin Tuesday Feb. 7. As of this press time seedings had not been announced so be sure to monitor the Rapp Athletic website for game times and locations.

Scholastic Bowl

On Saturday Jan. 21, the Rapp Varsity Scholastic Bowl team steamrolled their way to their fourth consecutive Conference 43 Scholastic Bowl Tournament Championship. In order the Rapp squad defeated Colonial Beach 315-60, the “other” Rappahannock 215-145, and then in the championship match Rapp prevailed over Essex by a score of 265-105. The victory earns the Rapp squad the right to participate in the Region 1A East Championship to be held Saturday, Feb. 4 at Luray High School.

In addition to the team’s outstanding performances, team members Jacob Sheffield and John Paul Reidel were voted to the first team all-conference squad, with Jacob also garnering the Conference 43 Player of the Year Trophy. Coaches Dave Naser and Layne Vickers have been working hard to prepare the team for the next round of play, with hopes high for a return to the state tourney. Best of luck to our Scholastic Bowlers at the Regional Championship!

As always, all game and practice schedules can be found on the Rapp Athletic Website at www.rappahannockcountyhs.rschoolteams.com, where all the latest scores and schedules are updated as soon as possible. Go Rapp!!!

Athletic Director Brandon Burley

A ‘writer’s eye’

Belle Meade School sophomore Avigayil Aaronson of Little Washington received an honorable mention for her recent prose submission to the University of Virginia’s Fralin Museum of Art’s annual “Writer’s Eye” competition.

Her piece. The Convalescent, was selected from a pool of over 1700 contestants. Avi will be honored at the awards ceremony on March 12 at UVA’s Newcomb Hall Ballroom.

Werner impresses dean

Jared Werner, a senior majoring in management from Huntly, is among students at Coastal Carolina University who made the Fall 2016 Dean’s List.

To qualify for the dean’s list, freshmen must earn a 3.25 grade point average, and upperclassmen must earn a 3.5 grade point average.

Cowgill handed diploma

Rachel Cowgill of Amissville has earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Cowgill was among approximately 3,200 undergraduate and graduate students who received degrees during Georgia Tech’s 252nd Winter Commencement exercises at the McCamish Pavilion.