Targeting a free press

· by · 0

We are a country presently divided. But one thing we should all agree on is the preservation of a free press as laid out by our brilliant forefathers in the Constitution’s First Amendment. This right was questioned unfortunately when a White House presidential strategist phoned the second-largest circulated U.S. newspaper and suggested that the media should, along with other things, “keep its mouth shut and just listen for a while.”

While the legislative and judicial arms were put in place to act as a checks-and-balance system for our government along with the third branch of the executive, for the latter to make such a profound and reckless statement should be troubling to us all.

Freedom of the press is a cornerstone of our democracy. The deterioration of the “Fourth Estate” would go against a key liberty for which the U.S. stands, leading to an eventual and certain demise of this great country.

Megan S. Smith
Flint Hill

Print Friendly

Share this post

Recommended for You

Post Comment