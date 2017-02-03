Targeting a free press

We are a country presently divided. But one thing we should all agree on is the preservation of a free press as laid out by our brilliant forefathers in the Constitution’s First Amendment. This right was questioned unfortunately when a White House presidential strategist phoned the second-largest circulated U.S. newspaper and suggested that the media should, along with other things, “keep its mouth shut and just listen for a while.”

While the legislative and judicial arms were put in place to act as a checks-and-balance system for our government along with the third branch of the executive, for the latter to make such a profound and reckless statement should be troubling to us all.

Freedom of the press is a cornerstone of our democracy. The deterioration of the “Fourth Estate” would go against a key liberty for which the U.S. stands, leading to an eventual and certain demise of this great country.

Megan S. Smith

Flint Hill