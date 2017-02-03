Washington column for Feb. 2

Bland Music Contest 2017 update

The stage awaits and a bevy of our best, brightest home-grown musicians are rehearsing and memorizing the pieces they’ll perform this month at the upcoming Lions Club Bland Music Contest.

And for those young Rappahannock musicians (and their parents) who didn’t get the memo, there’s still time to complete your applications, warm up your voices or instruments, and join the competition and the chance for cash prizes. The can’t-miss presentation returns at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19 to the Little Washington Theatre, 291 Gay St., Washington, Va. Applications will now be available through Wednesday, Feb. 8 for the contest.

The crowd-pleasing music competition is sponsored by the Rappahannock Lions Club. You readers may know someone — a child or grandchild or neighbor — who would impress the audience with their musical gifts. If so, contact Lion Spots Williams (lionspotswilliams@gmail.com) or Lion Peter Hornbostel (peterahornbostel@gmail.com).

Participants must live in the county and/or be enrolled in schools located in Rappahannock. That includes home-schooled students as well. There are instrumental and vocal categories for both high school and elementary/middle schools. Winners receive first, second, third place and honorable-mention cash prizes ($100, $75, $50 and $25, respectively) and get a chance to move into state competition for a shot at up to $2,500.

Music must be memorized and is not to exceed eight minutes. Contestants must provide complete sheet music and perform the music as written. Instrumentalists (except for pianists and vocalists) must have an accompanist if the composition requires it.

On Facebook: www.facebook.com/RappahannockLionssClubBlandMusicContest.

Anyone interested in joining the countywide service organization can contact the Lions club officers or membership chair Larry Bud Meyer at lbudmeyer@gmail.com.

Plant arrangements for sale

By Joanie Ballard

Flourish Root Florals and R.H. Ballard Shop are collaborating on a selection of pretty Valentine’s Day plant arrangements that will be available at the Ballard Shop in Washington, from Friday-Tuesday, Feb. 10-14. The price ranges are $35-$75. Each long-lasting Flourish Root design will be created by Jen Perrot and displayed in a special planter/container chosen by the Ballards. Valentine’s cards and other special gifts will be also be available. Although usually closed on Tuesdays, the Ballard Shop will be open on Valentine’s Day this year.

Birthday wishes

Happy birthday to Rock Smoot, son of Charles and Mae Smoot in Harris Hollow who will celebrate his big day on Saturday, Feb. 7 and to Frank Moffett who has a birthday on Sunday, Feb. 8.

Virginia Grand Driver program

The Rapp Seniors attended the Virginia Grand Driver program at the Rappahannock County Library on Thursday, Jan. 26, sponsored by Aging Together, (with refreshments provided by Hope In-Home Care), a program that provides Virginians with information to stay safe and mobile on the road as we age. Lunch then followed afterwards at the Country Café. Everyone enjoyed their lunch and had a great time.

News from the Thrift Shop

According to Mary Collins, the Thrift Shop is trying a different way to move inventory and allow more room to put up new stock. Since November, they have been color coding their sizing tags on a monthly basis. In November they chose red. The plan, on a periodic basis, is to offer certain color coded merchandise at 50 percent off. So now, it is the red tagged items that are on sale. Speaking of the Thrift Shop, the Washington Ladies Auxiliary announces its February $10 bag sale which will run for the entire month. As usual, they have an awesome supply of winter clothing and accessories for men, women and children. Stop in, one is sure to find something they need.

The big day is today!

Did Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow? If so, it means six more weeks of winter . If he doesn’t see his shadow, it means spring is just around the corner.

This poor little groundhog mind is probably so confused with the different weather changes we are having here lately. One week we are having spring weather with high temperatures surpassing 60 degrees, then other times temperatures don’t get above the 30 and 40 degree range. It even confuses me sometimes. All we can do is wait and hope for the best.

Have a wonderful week!