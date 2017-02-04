benevolent-2

Benevolent dinner a record-breaker

Last Saturday’s Benevolent Fund Celebrity Waiter Dinner was a huge success, to say the least.

A merry and giving crowd of nearly 180 supporters came dressed in their best “woodsy” attire to celebrate “A Walk in the Woods” at the Washington School. Indeed, the outdoorsy table centerpieces — antique Coleman coolers and thermoses to egg-filled quail nests — appeared to be plucked right out of the forest.

But here’s the best news: the annual event raised a record-breaking $47,000, which will be matched by an anonymous donor for a total of $94,000.

The Benevolent Fund, formed in 2008, is a concerted community effort to help provide much needed emergency assistance to local families — help that can truly mean the difference between buying groceries or paying for a car repair.

Anyone unable to attend the dinner who would like to contribute to the Fund, please make checks payable to the Rappahannock Benevolent Fund, P.O. Box 133, Washington, VA 22747. The Benevolent Fund is a registered 501(c)(3) and all moneys given are tax deductible as allowed by law.

The Benevolent Fund sends thanks to this year’s dinner sponsors, restaurants of Rappahannock, volunteers, and the entire community:

Bean Hollow Grassfed, Barbara and Matthew Black, Capital Metro Physical Therapy, William and Mary Greve Foundation, Jessamine Hill Farm, Jennifer Manly, Mountainside Physical Therapy, Little Washington Spa, Rappahannock News, Dick and Nancy Raines, Settle’s Grocery and Garage, Stoneledge Productions, Mary and Ken Thompson, Union Bank & Trust, Williams Tree Service, Cheri Woodard Realty, The Country Café, Griffin Tavern, Headmasters Pub, The Public House, RCHS Culinary Class, Thornton River Grill, and Tula’s Restaurant and Bar.

The Rappahannock News salutes Lindsay Sonnett and Jane Whitfield along their talented team of volunteers for all of their hard work surrounding this unprecedented evening of fundraising.