Rappahannock winery impresses California judges four times over

In the largest competition of American wines in the world — the 2017 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition in California — Gray Ghost Winery’s 2014 Petit Verdot captured gold medal honors.

The popular Amissville winery also took silver honors for its Gray Ghost 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon, while both the 2015 Adieu and Reserve Chardonnay won bronze.

“What we are particularly excited about with this announcement is the gold and silver wins on red wines in California,” said Al Kellert, Gray Ghost’s owner and winemaker with his wife Cheryl.

“It is no secret that California prides itself on their red wine production, so to receive such high awards with Virginia red wine in California is quite an honor.”

Hailed as the largest judging event of U.S. wines , the San Francisco Chronicle competition received over 7,000 entries from 28 states.

Even though it’s winter, Gray Ghost’s tasting room (the winery is located on Lee Highway) is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.