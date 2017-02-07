Sheriff’s deputy indicted on alleged felony child sexual assault

Indicted deputy hired here despite recent run-in with the law

A Rappahannock County Sheriff’s deputy, who already possessed a criminal record, has been indicted on charges of “felony object sexual penetration of a juvenile.”

Sheriff Connie Compton issued a written statement confirming that Ryan M. McCormack, who she said worked for her office for six months, was arrested by the Virginia State Police “as the result of an ongoing criminal investigation.”

“McCormack is no longer employed by the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office [RCSO],” Sheriff Compton stated. “RCSO has cooperated with the Virginia State Police since learning of this investigation and will continue to do so.”

The sheriff had no further comment, referring all questions to the state police, which is leading the investigation.

In a statement read to the Rappahannock News, Virginia State Police Sgt. F.L. Tyler said the investigation of the 26-year-old McCormack, a resident of Amissville, was launched in December surrounding allegations involving the sexual assault of a child.

That investigation led to McCormack’s indictment last week by an Orange County grand jury, where the assault supposedly took place.

“He was arrested without incident on January 23,” Sgt. Tyler said.

According to a source close to law enforcement, McCormack’s victim was a young child, although that would not be confirmed by the state police spokesman.

This is not McCormack’s first run in with the law while serving as a sworn law enforcement officer.

As a deputy with the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, McCormack in June 2014 was placed on two years’ probation by a Culpeper judge after he was charged with physical assault of a family member, the Culpeper Star-Exponent reported at the time.

McCormack was banned from having any contact with the female victim, believed to be his girlfriend, and ordered to undergo substance abuse and mental health evaluations, the newspaper reported.

Upon the court’s ruling, which also followed a state police investigation, Culpeper Sheriff Scott Jenkins accepted the resignation of his deputy.

According to Sheriff Compton’s timeline, McCormack would have been hired by the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office after his probation was scheduled by the court to end last June.

Sgt. Tyler said the state police investigation into the child sexual assault is continuing. McCormack meanwhile has been released on bond.