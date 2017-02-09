Artisan Trail ‘Open Door’ this Saturday

Rappahannock County showcases talented artisans

The Rappahannock County Artisan Trail is launching its first “Second Saturday” Open Door event on Saturday, Feb. 11, and there’s plenty to discover on the unique trail (this Saturday, and Saturdays to come).

On the second Saturday of every month, trail sites will offer special events and promotions, and of course open studios. These events will provide an opportunity for all of the talented members of the Artisan Trail to collaborate and open their businesses to visitors and the local community.

This month, enjoy winter in the country. Make Valentines, learn to knit, grab a bouquet of flowers, taste local wine and spend the night at one of the member B&Bs. Here’s how:

De’Dannon Glassworks (artist Patricia Brennan) will be offering a workshop to make a charming beveled glass Valentine for someone special. Workshop is from 10 a.m. to Noon. $28 – materials provided.

Blue Ridge Artisans will have 2 events: Spirit Trail Fiberworks (artist Jennifer Heverly) will be offering 10 percent off all Spirit Trail Fiberworks purchases made in the studio, plus a free 30-minute knitting lesson with the purchase of a beginner knitting kit; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m; DKArtfelt (artist Dabney Kirchman) will be offering a handmade felt valentine collage workshop, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; $35, materials provided.

Rappahannock Cellars will be offering an exclusive tasting of seven different Rappahannock Port-style wines with winemaker Theo Smith. Tickets available on their website, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Belle Meade Bed and Breakfast: Let Susan Hoffman and Mike Biniek take you on a tour of Belle Meade. Stay two nights and receive $20 off for each night and 10 percent off any products from the farm.

Flourish Root Florals Studio (artist Jen Perrot): Pick up a bouquet for your Valentine, ready to travel with a vase and all the necessaries to keep it perfect; noon to 5 p.m.

Old Rag Gallery will have two events — Griffin Tavern: photographers Joyce Harman and Francie Schroeder will be at the tavern from noon to 4 p.m., a perfect time for lunch at the Griffin; Old Rag Gallery at Ginger Hill Antiques: photographers Bette Hileman, Ray Boc, Joyce Harman and Francie Schroeder will be part of a special valentine event. Open 3 to 5 p.m.

Come enjoy a sample of all the wonderful things the Rappahannock County Artisan Trail has to offer.

For more information about the Second Saturday Open Door Tour event go to www.artisanscenterofvirginia.org and check out the Rappahannock County Artisan Trail and the member’s individual web pages. If you’re interested in joining the Trail please contact Patricia Brennan. 540 987 8615