Courthouse Row for Feb. 9

land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Feb. 1-2:
Stonewall
Margaret E. Moris, (AKA) Margaret M. Pearcy to Eston A. Davis, 21.134 acres, no cost, deed of gift, tax map 56-83B
Wakefield
Spencer Lee Jackson to Eva Marie Roth, BRME, lot 21, block 3, no cost, deed of gift, tax map 1E-1-3-21
Building permits
The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:
William and Karen Bear, Washington, convert old dwelling to accessory building, no cost
Scott Schlosser, Huntly, propane heater, $1,000
Katherine Cole, Sperryville, crawl space structural work, $3,750
Charles and Kaye Kohler, Amissville, deck, $900
Peter and Catherine Salvano, Flint Hill, accessory building, no cost