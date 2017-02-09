Courthouse Row for Feb. 9

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Feb. 1-2:

Stonewall

Margaret E. Moris, (AKA) Margaret M. Pearcy to Eston A. Davis, 21.134 acres, no cost, deed of gift, tax map 56-83B

Wakefield

Spencer Lee Jackson to Eva Marie Roth, BRME, lot 21, block 3, no cost, deed of gift, tax map 1E-1-3-21

Building permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

William and Karen Bear, Washington, convert old dwelling to accessory building, no cost

Scott Schlosser, Huntly, propane heater, $1,000

Katherine Cole, Sperryville, crawl space structural work, $3,750

Charles and Kaye Kohler, Amissville, deck, $900

Peter and Catherine Salvano, Flint Hill, accessory building, no cost