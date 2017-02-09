Don’t forget the men

In your Jan. 26 edition, you had a nice photo of Rappahannock residents who had taken a bus to the Women’s March on Washington with the heading “Women on the Bus.”

As a participant in the march, I can assure you that there were great numbers of men as well as women at the rally. The concerns raised at the march are concerns of all genders, colors, religions and nationalities.

The Republican candidate for president, who took office the day before the march, has a history of poor treatment of women. The tape of his discussion . . . describing how he grabs women is only the tip of the iceberg.

He is a man of great renown and business success who feels he can do almost anything he wants and does not treat women well. A number of women have sued him for harassment. He has few female nominees for Cabinet or other high government positions. Since becoming president, he has already reinstituted the Mexico City policy that blocks funds for groups that help poor people across the globe and also deal with abortions.

Needless to say, there are many Americans that do not agree with this agenda, but an estimated 3.2 to 3.5 million Americans did in huge rallies across the country — men as well as women. If nothing else, President Trump has unleashed a wave of activism in response.

John Isaacs

Sperryville