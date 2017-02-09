Fire and rescue calls for Feb. 9

Monday, Jan. 30
11:52 a.m. — Rudasill Mill Road, Woodville, difficulty breathing, companies 1 and 7
1:59 p.m. — Slate Mills Road, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7
Wednesday, Feb. 1
8:32 a.m. — Zachary Taylor HIghway, Flint Hill, smoke in area, companies 1, 4 and 9
4:24 p.m. — Pine Drive, Amissville, injury, companies 3 and 4
Thursday, Feb. 2
12:35 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
3:08 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
3:27 p.m. — Scrabble Road, Castleton, structure fire, companies 1, 2, 5 and 7
4:00 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
7:22 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, cardiac emergency, companies 1 and 7
8:52 p.m. — Points of View Lane, Flint Hill, public service, companies 1 and 4
Friday, Feb. 3
10:07 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
12:09 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
3:41 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
Saturday, Feb. 4
10:12 a.m. — Hopewell Lane, Sperryville, brush fire, companies 1 and 2
11:31 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
5:51 p.m. — Main Street, Sperryville, fire alarm, company 2
Sunday, Feb. 5
9:44 p.m. — Round Hill Road, Boston, structure fire, companies 2 and 5
Monday, Feb. 6
4:51 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
5:46 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, brush fire, companies 1 and 2
5:14 p.m. — Richmond Road, Amissville, difficulty breathing, companies 3 and 5
6:26 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, allergic reaction, companies 1 and7
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
— compiled by Jan Clatterbuck