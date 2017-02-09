Fire and rescue calls for Feb. 9

Monday, Jan. 30

11:52 a.m. — Rudasill Mill Road, Woodville, difficulty breathing, companies 1 and 7

1:59 p.m. — Slate Mills Road, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7

Wednesday, Feb. 1

8:32 a.m. — Zachary Taylor HIghway, Flint Hill, smoke in area, companies 1, 4 and 9

4:24 p.m. — Pine Drive, Amissville, injury, companies 3 and 4

Thursday, Feb. 2

12:35 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

3:08 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

3:27 p.m. — Scrabble Road, Castleton, structure fire, companies 1, 2, 5 and 7

4:00 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

7:22 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, cardiac emergency, companies 1 and 7

8:52 p.m. — Points of View Lane, Flint Hill, public service, companies 1 and 4

Friday, Feb. 3

10:07 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

12:09 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

3:41 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

Saturday, Feb. 4

10:12 a.m. — Hopewell Lane, Sperryville, brush fire, companies 1 and 2

11:31 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

5:51 p.m. — Main Street, Sperryville, fire alarm, company 2

Sunday, Feb. 5

9:44 p.m. — Round Hill Road, Boston, structure fire, companies 2 and 5

Monday, Feb. 6

4:51 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

5:46 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, brush fire, companies 1 and 2

5:14 p.m. — Richmond Road, Amissville, difficulty breathing, companies 3 and 5

6:26 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, allergic reaction, companies 1 and7

Companies

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.

— compiled by Jan Clatterbuck

