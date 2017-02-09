Meet Will King

By John McCaslin/Rappahannock News

Will King dropped by the Rappahannock News this past week to explain why he wants to be the next delegate representing Virginia’s House District 18, which includes all of Rappahannock County and parts of Culpeper, Fauquier and Warren counties.

A military veteran and retired law enforcement officer — he went from U.S. Capitol Policeman to Federal Air Marshal to the Department of Homeland Security’s intelligence branch, where he held top secret/sensitive information clearance — he is running on the Green Party ticket, refusing all corporate contributions and not beholding to any corporate interests or lobbyists.

King plans numerous appearances in Rappahannock County prior to the Nov. 7 election, where he will expand on his platform to save family farms throughout the 18th. Among other potential candidates, he will face Republican incumbent Del. Michael J. Webert, who was elected in 2011.