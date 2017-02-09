Meetings and notices for Feb. 9

Aging Together: Volunteer drivers needed for local transportation services. Join our volunteer teams in Culpeper, Fauquier, Rappahannock, Orange and Madison counties. Be a compassionate driving force, transporting your neighbors to their healthcare, legal or other urgent appointments. Training and support provided. Flexible hours and destinations. Basic requirements: you must be a safe, licensed Virginia driver with at least five years’ experience. You must be compassionate and interested in working with seniors and those with disabilities. Unfortunately, no compensation is available. Please call Lola Walker at 540-825- 3100, x. 3358, for more information.

The Town of Washington’s Town Council meets on Monday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall. Agenda includes consideration of ESS Contracts Renewal proposals, a proposal from Country Water to repair an on-line hydrant, a proposal from RKE Enviroclean to clean out a water collection tank, a petition to abandon the Gay Street Stub Street where Fredette Eagle and others have filed various documents asking the Town Council to consider and approve the abandonment of the Gay Street stub street. Council may take this matter up for discussion, as the documents presented are not of such a form as to presently permit the formal consideration of this matter, nor the advertisement of the required public hearing to formally consider such a request. Council will also consider a request from the Planning Commission to hold joint meets on the Comprehensive Plan. Council will also discuss possible repairs to the Town’s memorial on Gay St. between the County Administrator office and the RAAC Theatre. Council may enter into closed session for consultation with the Town Attorney in regard to a matter requiring the provision of legal advice, namely the sale or possible sale of Parcel 3, 0.5853 acres of the Avon Hall property, a discussion and consideration of a sale or possible sale of Parcel 3, 0.5853 acres of the Avon Hall property where a discussion in open session would adversely affect the negotiation strategy of the Town.

Spring is coming and Piedmont Softball Association in Amissville is registering players now. Any girl from Rappahannock and surrounding counties born anytime from 1998 through 2011 is welcome to join us. Teams will be available in all age groups for which there is enough interest. Registration fee is $55 or LESS , and covers the entire year (spring, summer, fall). Player and equipment scholarships are always available. You may go to piedmontsoftball.net, print out the registration form (three pages) and mail it in. For questions or to register by mail, check out the website www.piedmontsoftball.net. For more information, go to Piedmont Softball Association, Amissville, on facebook or email piedmontsoftball2002@gmail.com, amissville.softball@gmail.com.

All are invited to The Warrenton Antiquarian Society’s annual Open Meeting, Tuesday, March 7 at 2 p.m. at the Warrenton-Fauquier Visitors Center, 33 N. Calhoun St. in Warrenton, Virginia. Marc Leepson is the author of nine books including “What So Proudly We Hailed: Francis Scott Key, A Life,” the first biography of the author of the “Star-Spangled Banner” in 75 years. For more information, call Sally Hodgkin, at 540-347-2844 or email pdqsally@aol.com

The NAACP Culpeper Branch meets on Thursday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m. at the Culpeper County Library. 271 Southgate Shopping Center Culpeper. For more information, call 540-727-1305.

The Democratic Committee General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 7:30 p.m. in the 4-H Conference Room at the Rappahannock County Extension Office. This is located at 311-K Gay Street in Washington and is above Tula’s restaurant. Everyone is welcome, and you don’t have to be a member to participate. If you have any questions, please contact Ross O’Donoghue at 540-987-8019.

The Town of Washington Planning Commission will hold a work session on Monday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m. at the Town Hall to continue their review of the Comprehensive Plan. All sessions are open to the public.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Culpeper, offer three Holy Communion Services each week: Sunday at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m, Childcare from 9 a.m. to Noon, Wednesday Centering Prayer at 11 a.m. followed by Healing and Holy Communion at Noon. For more information call 540-825-8786. Parking: 120 N. Commerce Street.

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its regularly scheduled Board Meeting on Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Road, Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Laura Wohlford at 540-825-3100, extension 3146. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.

Beginning in January, the Caregivers Support Group will be meeting from 10 a.m. to Noon at a new location (the Rappahannock Public Library) and on a different day (the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month). This group, started over 6 years ago, is free and open to all caregivers whether they provide direct or long-distance care, and regardless of the reason that care is needed (e.g., dementia, long-term illness or disability, etc). Because we promise to guard each other’s confidences, group participants find a place to share and to support each other’s sorrows and joys. This support group is sponsored by Aging Together and the Alzheimer’s Association. For additional information, please feel free to contact Danny W. Wilson at 540-547-4126 or rapplander@gmail.com.

De’Danann Glassworks (23 Spyder Mountain, Sperryville) will be offering a workshop to make a charming beveled glass Valentine. Students will learn the process of copper foiling a pre-cut beveled heart. They will solder the piece together, to create a heart that will sparkle and be enjoyed for years to come. First class is on Feb. 4, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; second class is on Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to Noon. All materials and tools will be provided. Class is limited to 6 students. The cost $28/class. The Beveled Heart is completed in one class.

Stained glass workshops: Learn the basics of creating a mosaic by making a small panel using stained glass as the medium, from 10 to noon on two consecutive Fridays (Feb. 3 and Feb. 10), $80. The classes, each limited to six students, are at De’Danann Glassworks (23 Spyder Mountain, Sperryville). All material and tools needed provided. For more information, contact Patricia Brennan at 540-987-8615 or dedanannclasses@gmail.com.

The next Rappahannock School Board meeting date has been changed from 6 p.m. Feb. 14 to Feb. 21 in the high school band room.

RappU seeks Rappahannockans willing to teach a class for the spring 2017 semester. If you are knowledgeable about a subject, talented in an area or field or just plain interested in teaching what you know and love, then RappU wants you to join its crew of volunteers. Classes are typically 4-6 weeks long and last 45 to 90 minutes. For more information or to propose a class, email Kathy Grove at rappu2.org@gmail.com.

Virginia Cooperative Extension offers an eight-week LIFT program March 20 to May 10, meeting 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Washington School (603 Mt. Salem Ave.). LIFT promotes balance and flexibility with the goal of improving functional fitness and independent living for older adults. Cost is $5 for the entire program, cosponsored by Rapp at Home. Registration deadline: March 3, class size limited to 15. For more information, contact Becky Sheffield at rebes13@vt.edu or call 540-727-3435, ext. 344. To register, call 540-675-3619.

RAAC’s third annual Film Festival at Little Washington (April 7-9) announces the Call for Entries in all categories including short and feature length films, documentaries, student and youth films, web series or episodes, and music videos. Submission period runs through Jan. 30. Professional and amateur filmmakers working in all aesthetic disciplines and genres are welcome. All films should be submitted through FilmFreeway.com. Additional information regarding film submission and the festival is available at www.TheFilmFestivalAtLittleWashington.com or by calling Theresa Wood, Festival Director, at 817-403-0496.

Northern Piedmont Beginning Farmer Program classes are 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 8 to March 15 at Fauquier Cooperative Extension office, 24 Pelham St., Warrenton. For more information or to register, call Jim Hankins at 540-533-6500 or email fauquieredfarm@gmail.com.

Registration for spring Rapp Soccer is open. Early-bird registration available through Feb. 5 ($40 for U6 and $55 for U8 and up). After Feb 5, fees increase to $60 and $80. Registration for all age groups closes Feb 24. Register at rappsoccer.com.

Rappahannock-Madison Fruit School is at Graves Mountain Lodge on Thursday, Feb. 16; registration begins at 8:15. For more information, contact Kenner Love at 540-675-3619 or klove@vt.edu.

Father Tuck Grinnell and John Kiser host a series of discussions titled “The Monks of Tibhirine: The Art of Living Together” 5 p.m. Thursdays in the meeting room of St. Peter Catholic Church. The ongoing one-hour discussions each cover a chapter of Kiser’s 2003 book, “The Monks of Tibhirine: Faith, Love and Terror in Algeria.” Anyone interested in the art of living harmoniously in community can learn something from the monks (themonksoftibhirine.net). Anyone interested in understanding better what is happening in the Muslim-Arab world today can learn something from the complex history of Algeria, its descent into Hell during the 1990s, and its recovery — without Western help. For more, contact Father Tuck Grinnell at grinnellhorace@gmail.com.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church’s Revelation Youth Group is a group of middle and high school students who enjoy a modern way of prayer and study and meet the second Sunday of every month at noon for light lunch and discussion, followed by a community project or social activity, at 115 N. East St., Culpeper. For more information, email revelationyouthgroup@hotmail.com.

Rappahannock County 4H Livestock Club invites prospective members to join. Ages 8-18 (must be age 9 by Sept. 30 to show that year). You do not need to live on a farm or have an animal to participate. The club meets on the third Monday of every month at the Extension Office (311-J Gay St., Washington), including the next meeting 7 p.m. Monday (Feb. 20).

Fauquier Habitat for Humanity holds a community meeting 5 p.m. every Thursday at Willis Chapel United Methodist Church, 1804 Zachary Taylor Hwy., Huntly, to discuss the Habitat Home being built at 2650 Zachary Taylor Hwy.. The meetings are open to all; attend for construction updates, volunteer opportunities and more. Call 540-341-4952 for more information.

Beulah Baptist Church free conference call Bible Study is every Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dial in (302-202-1118, access code 862090) with renowned teacher Dr. Kenneth Pitts to study the Bible from Genesis to Revelation. Dr. Pitts is the pastor of Beulah Baptist Church, Rixeyville. For more information, call 540-937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com

Cub Scout Pack 316, meets 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Sperryville (ages 6 to 11). For more information, call cubmaster Will Spear at 540-937-4149.

Sit-n-Knit at the Knit Wit Yarn Shop, 45 Main Street, Sperryville (next to the post office) is every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. (until 8ish). All are welcome, from beginners to the most skilled and experienced knitters. Bring your current project or let us help you find a new one. Call the shop at 540-987-8251 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Thursday of each month at Reynolds Baptist Church in Sperryville. For more information, contact Danny Wilson at 540-547-4126 or rapplander@gmail.com.

Photography Meet-Up Group “Documenting Your Experience” meets once a month, every fourth Saturday, at 3 p.m. at the Loft Studio & Gallery, 107B East Davis St., Culpeper. Email bugnote@aol.com or phone 540-717-0647 ahead of time to let us know you are planning to participate.

The Brotherhood of St. Andrew offers men and boys the discipline of prayer, study and service; to follow Christ and bring others into his kingdom. Newcomers welcome at breakfast 7 a.m. every Tuesday at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Culpeper. For more information, call 540-825-8786.