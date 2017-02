Photos by John McCaslin

One of myriad problems with having a highway cut through Shenandoah National Park is not everybody comes to enjoy the serene mountain settings. This unsightly dump — 10 tires and other assorted garbage — is found next to the headwaters of the Thornton River, adjacent to the Pass Mountain Trail parking area on Route 211, two miles within the park’s boundary between Sperryville and Skyline Drive.