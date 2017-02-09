Thanks Hal et al.

Thank you to Hal Hunter for continuing to draw attention to the need for reliable transportation services for our community [Comment article, Feb. 2].

While surrounding counties have the critical mass of population to support transportation entities, Rappahannock does not. We need the coordination among various organizations, such as those Hal listed in his letter, to better serve our county citizens.

We at Rapp at Home are pleased to collaborate with other like-minded organizations to find community-based solutions to this problem. For our part, we have volunteers to drive our members to medical appointments. In addition, we provide grocery and prescription delivery services. And to address the sad reality of social isolation among many of our residents, we offer opportunities to engage socially with the community.

We have a roster of volunteers who can help with respite care or home assessments. Our volunteers are covered by Rapp at Home’s liability insurance, sign confidentiality agreements, undergo background checks and have participated in training conducted by Danny Wilson.

Even if it were true that Hal strong-armed me to lead Rapp at Home — as was suggested in the editor’s note under Hal’s letter — it is a privilege and an honor to serve the community as the head of Rapp at Home. It is a mission I deeply believe in.

But I am one person. Even with the other members of the Rapp at Home board, staff, and volunteers, we can’t solve the issues of our county alone. All of the organizations serving the elderly and isolated members of the community need volunteers — like you — to help provide services, transportation, and social engagement.

In closing, on behalf of Rapp at Home’s social activities, please come join us tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 10, at the Rapp at Home office (567 Mt. Salem Ave., Washington) for coffee and conversation with Bet Jones about Life in Sperryville in the 1940s and 1950s. Our regular Friday gatherings are well-attended and stimulating.

Sharon Pierce

Chair, Rapp at Home