VDOT: No MacPherson ruling

I read the story in yesterday’s [Feb. 2] paper about the MacPhersons’ rezoning application withdrawal, and wanted to point out that VDOT did not make any formal determinations. Joe Webb, our land use engineer, met on-site with the applicant Jan. 27 to review what VDOT would need to fully assess their application. The MacPhersons never submitted anything to VDOT for official review; their contact with us was to gain understanding of what would be required to meet the entrance standards . . .

Stacy Londrey

Communications Manager

VDOT Culpeper District