Video on Rappnews.com — County government, on the record

The Rappahannock News is pleased to continue the Rappahannock Record, video recordings of Rappahannock County government meetings.

The videos were launched last year on a volunteer basis by Kaitlin Struckmann as a window to government transparency and public service for those unable to attend meetings in person.

Struckmann, who recorded all the videos herself, recently joined the Rappahannock County government.

As of this week, Luke Christopher, whose byline and photographs appear in this newspaper, will record the meetings, including the Rappahannock County School Board and Board of Supervisors, among others.

Chris Parrish, vice chairman of the supervisors, applauded Struckmann’s effort when it first launched.

“Not everything is covered in the newspaper,” Parrish noted. “If someone wants to sit two or three hours to see what happened at least they have the option to do that.”

To see this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, go to rappnews.com/video