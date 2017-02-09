Your Next Best Friend: Bella

Hi! My name is Bella, Italian for “beautiful” and I was lost but now I’m found. Hangin’ temporarily here at RAWL ‘til I find my new home or my new people find me. They say here that I’m pretty near perfect — well-behaved, low energy, love everybody. I’m a 3-year-old Husky mix and have the really cool Husky eyes — one blue and one brown. Legend has it that that means I can see heaven and earth at the same time. I’m not lettin’ on one way or the other.

This week, one of my canine colleagues was joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 8 to 1 daily. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.