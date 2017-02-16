Courthouse Row for Feb. 16

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Feb. 3-9:

Jackson/Rappahannock Mountain Estates

Seven Ponds Road, LLC to Ann H. Garrett, lot 11, section B, $360,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 32-C-2-11

Carroll Ray Settle, Melody Green Settle, Jason Ray Settle, Daniel K. Settle and Lauren B. Settle, to Daniel K. and Lauren B. Settle, husband and wife, certain tract and parcel of land, deed of gift tax map 32A-1-5C-000

Wakefield

Mary Anne Keefer to Stephen Clark and Kimberly R. Clark, husband and wife, 1.9328, 2.6963 acres, $259,900, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map parcel 1-1-8, parcel 2-1-7

Building permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Michael Stolar, Washington, accessory building, $24,000

Thomas Bauer, Sperryville, gas lines to stove, $500

Andrew Smith, Sperryville, install heater, $700

Bridget Loebs, Washington, reline chimney, $3000

Keith and Greta Brandley, Sperryville, renovate porch, $20,000