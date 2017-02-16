Fire and rescue calls for Feb. 16

Tuesday, Feb. 7

4:28 p.m. — Piedmont Avenue, Washington, general illness, companies 1, 4 and 7

6:21 p.m. — Viewtown Road, Amissville, brush fire, companies 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

10:35 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

Wednesday, Feb. 8

8:47 a.m. — Old Hollow Road, Sperryville, fire alarm, companies 1 and 2

8:56 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, abdominal pain, companies 1 and 7

3:36 p.m. — F. T. Valley Road,  Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7

3:58 p.m. — Christmas Tree Lane, Washington, fire alarm, company 1

9:08 p.m. — Woodward Road, Sperryville, brush fire, companies 1, 2, 4 and 5

Thursday, Feb. 9

10:14 a.m. — South Poes Road, Amissville, general illness, companies 3 and 4

Friday, Feb. 10

7:27 a.m. — Waterfall Road, Chester Gap, smoke odor, company 9

2:29 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1 and 7

3:37 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

Saturday, Feb. 11

1:00 a.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, abdominal pain, companies 1, 3 and 4

9:02 a.m. — High Meadow Farm Lane, Flint Hill, heart attack, companies 1, 3 and 4

11:54 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

Sunday, Feb. 12

1:05 a.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5

12:42 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1 and 7

4:52 p.m. — Quanne Lane, Chester Gap, electrical fire, company 9

7:36 p.m. — Woodward Road, Sperryville, fire alarm, company 2

Monday, Feb. 13

12:08 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

12:47 a.m — Fodderstack Road, Flint Hill, brush fire, companies 1, 3, 4 and 9

1:10 a.m — Harris Hollow Road, Washington, public service, company 1

10:42 a.m — Ida Belle Lane, Amissville, public service, company 3

8:59 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, abdominal pain, company 7

Companies

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.

