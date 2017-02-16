Fire and rescue calls for Feb. 16

Tuesday, Feb. 7
4:28 p.m. — Piedmont Avenue, Washington, general illness, companies 1, 4 and 7
6:21 p.m. — Viewtown Road, Amissville, brush fire, companies 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5
10:35 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
Wednesday, Feb. 8
8:47 a.m. — Old Hollow Road, Sperryville, fire alarm, companies 1 and 2
8:56 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, abdominal pain, companies 1 and 7
3:36 p.m. — F. T. Valley Road, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7
3:58 p.m. — Christmas Tree Lane, Washington, fire alarm, company 1
9:08 p.m. — Woodward Road, Sperryville, brush fire, companies 1, 2, 4 and 5
Thursday, Feb. 9
10:14 a.m. — South Poes Road, Amissville, general illness, companies 3 and 4
Friday, Feb. 10
7:27 a.m. — Waterfall Road, Chester Gap, smoke odor, company 9
2:29 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1 and 7
3:37 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
Saturday, Feb. 11
1:00 a.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, abdominal pain, companies 1, 3 and 4
9:02 a.m. — High Meadow Farm Lane, Flint Hill, heart attack, companies 1, 3 and 4
11:54 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
Sunday, Feb. 12
1:05 a.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5
12:42 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1 and 7
4:52 p.m. — Quanne Lane, Chester Gap, electrical fire, company 9
7:36 p.m. — Woodward Road, Sperryville, fire alarm, company 2
Monday, Feb. 13
12:08 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
12:47 a.m — Fodderstack Road, Flint Hill, brush fire, companies 1, 3, 4 and 9
1:10 a.m — Harris Hollow Road, Washington, public service, company 1
10:42 a.m — Ida Belle Lane, Amissville, public service, company 3
8:59 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, abdominal pain, company 7
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.