By John McCaslin

Last week’s Rappahannock News featured photos [Shenandoah Park Eyesore, Feb. 9] taken by you at the Pass Mountain trailhead.

I am a member of a local hiking club, Boots n Beer. Nine of us (and 2 dogs) hiked the trail last Saturday. I showed the others the trash site. We frequently use Shenandoah National Park and felt we should do something about it.

I have asked the county administrator via email to allow us to deposit it in Amissville.

Garrick Giebel

Flint Hill