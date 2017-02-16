Meetings and notices for Feb. 16

Presidents’ Day closings on Monday, Feb. 20, and reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 21: All Rappahannock County government offices; Rappahannock County Public Schools; Union Bank & Trust; BB&T; and the Rappahannock News. The Rappahannock News also has early deadlines for the Thursday, Feb. 23 edition. All items for publication should be submitted no later than 5 p.m. tomorrow (Friday, Feb. 17).

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Monday, Feb. 20, in observance of President’s Day.

The NAACP Culpeper Branch meets on Thursday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m. at the Culpeper County Library. 271 Southgate Shopping Center Culpeper. For more information, call 540-727-1305.

The next Rappahannock School Board meeting is Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. in the high school band room.

Foothills Forum meets on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the 4-H Conference Room, 2nd Floor, Tula’s building in Washington. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call 540- 675-1207.

Businesses of Rappahannock will have their Biz Link Event on Feb. 23 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Headmaster’s Pub in Sperryville. Bel Faccino Esthetics and Little Washington Winery will also be hosting. Sponsors include Film Festival at Little Washington, Golden Retreat For K9’s, Harmony In Nature, Hill House Farm and Nursery, Little Washington Wellness and Spa and Yellow Brick Road Home Maintenance. Come join us and meet other business owners in the county. If you are not yet a member you can join at the event.

Registration for spring Rapp Soccer closes Feb. 24. Fees: $60 for U6 and $80 for U8 and up. Register at rappsoccer.com.

Final call from RAAC for 2017 Grant Applications. The deadline for applying for a Claudia Mitchell Arts Fund grant is Wednesday, March 15. Details and a 2017 application are available on RAAC’s website: raac.org. All applications must be submitted online by midnight on March 15.

Audition for Bel Canto Vocal Ensemble! Bel Canto Vocal Ensemble is an auditioned mixed voice chamber choir that sings a wide variety of repertoire ranging in character from the silly to the sublime. Based in Madison, members of the group are drawn from the surrounding counties. Rehearsals take place on Tuesday evenings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Piedmont Episcopal Church, 214 Church St., Madison. To learn more about Bel Canto, visit: belcantovocalensem.wix.com/belcanto.

Rapp Nature Camp is now accepting applicants for its 32nd summer session, to be held Monday – Friday, June 5 to June 16, 2017. This is a two-week educational program, open to boys and girls 8 to 12 years old. The camp’s home base is on the Hazel River, two miles west of Route 231. Campers will explore the forests, meadows, rivers and ponds of the Singing Creek property and surrounding areas, including the Shenandoah National Park which is within walking distance. Our theme for study this year will be “GARDENS.” We will study and observe and work in the many gardens of Singing Creek: Butterfly Garden, Veggie Garden, Orchard, Ginseng Patch, Puckwudgie Garden and Secret Garden. We will all take part in nurturing a tiny part of the wondrous garden that is our Planet Earth. For info and camper application forms, visit rappnaturecamp.com, or contact camp director Lyt Wood at 987-9530.

Volunteer drivers needed for Aging Together’s local transportation services. Join our volunteer teams in Culpeper, Fauquier, Rappahannock, Orange and Madison counties. Be a compassionate driving force, transporting your neighbors to their healthcare, legal or other urgent appointments. Training and support provided. Flexible hours and destinations. Basic requirements: you must be a safe, licensed Virginia driver with at least five years’ experience. You must be compassionate and interested in working with seniors and those with disabilities. Unfortunately, no compensation is available. Please call Lola Walker at 540-825- 3100, ext. 3358, for more information.

Spring is coming and Piedmont Softball Association in Amissville is registering players now. Any girl from Rappahannock and surrounding counties born anytime from 1998 through 2011 is welcome to join us. Teams will be available in all age groups for which there is enough interest. Registration fee is $55 or LESS , and covers the entire year (spring, summer, fall). Player and equipment scholarships are always available. You may go to piedmontsoftball.net, print out the registration form (three pages) and mail it in. For more information, go to Piedmont Softball Association, Amissville, on Facebook or email piedmontsoftball2002@gmail.com, amissville.softball@gmail.com.

All are invited to The Warrenton Antiquarian Society’s annual Open Meeting, Tuesday, March 7, at 2 p.m. at the Warrenton-Fauquier Visitors Center, 33 N. Calhoun St. in Warrenton. Marc Leepson is the author of nine books including “What So Proudly We Hailed: Francis Scott Key, A Life,” the first biography of the author of the “Star-Spangled Banner” in 75 years. For more information, call Sally Hodgkin at 540-347-2844 or email pdqsally@aol.com

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Culpeper, offer three Holy Communion Services each week: Sunday at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m, Childcare from 9 a.m. to Noon, Wednesday Centering Prayer at 11 a.m. followed by Healing and Holy Communion at Noon. For more information call 540-825-8786. Parking: 120 N. Commerce Street.

The Caregivers Support Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon at a new location (the Rappahannock Public Library) and on a different day (the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month). This group, started over 6 years ago, is free and open to all caregivers whether they provide direct or long-distance care, and regardless of the reason that care is needed (e.g., dementia, long-term illness or disability, etc). Because we promise to guard each other’s confidences, group participants find a place to share and to support each other’s sorrows and joys. This support group is sponsored by Aging Together and the Alzheimer’s Association. For additional information, please feel free to contact Danny W. Wilson at 540-547-4126 or rapplander@gmail.com.

RappU seeks Rappahannockans willing to teach a class for the spring 2017 semester. If you are knowledgeable about a subject, talented in an area or field or just plain interested in teaching what you know and love, then RappU wants you to join its crew of volunteers. Classes are typically 4-6 weeks long and last 45 to 90 minutes. For more information or to propose a class, email Kathy Grove at rappu2.org@gmail.com.

Virginia Cooperative Extension offers an eight-week LIFT program March 20 to May 10, meeting 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Washington School (603 Mt. Salem Ave.). LIFT promotes balance and flexibility with the goal of improving functional fitness and independent living for older adults. Cost is $5 for the entire program, cosponsored by Rapp at Home. Registration deadline: March 3, class size limited to 15. For more information, contact Becky Sheffield at rebes13@vt.edu or call 540-727-3435, ext. 344. To register, call 540-675-3619.

Northern Piedmont Beginning Farmer Program classes are 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, through March 15 at Fauquier Cooperative Extension office, 24 Pelham St., Warrenton. For more information or to register, call Jim Hankins at 540-533-6500 or email fauquieredfarm@gmail.com.

Father Tuck Grinnell and John Kiser host a series of discussions titled “The Monks of Tibhirine: The Art of Living Together” 5 p.m. Thursdays in the meeting room of St. Peter Catholic Church. The ongoing one-hour discussions each cover a chapter of Kiser’s 2003 book, “The Monks of Tibhirine: Faith, Love and Terror in Algeria.” Anyone interested in the art of living harmoniously in community can learn something from the monks (themonksoftibhirine.net). Anyone interested in understanding better what is happening in the Muslim-Arab world today can learn something from the complex history of Algeria, its descent into Hell during the 1990s, and its recovery — without Western help. For more, contact Father Tuck Grinnell at grinnellhorace@gmail.com.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church’s Revelation Youth Group is a group of middle and high school students who enjoy a modern way of prayer and study and meet the second Sunday of every month at noon for light lunch and discussion, followed by a community project or social activity, at 115 N. East St., Culpeper. For more information, email revelationyouthgroup@hotmail.com.

Rappahannock County 4H Livestock Club invites prospective members to join. Ages 8-18 (must be age 9 by Sept. 30 to show that year). You do not need to live on a farm or have an animal to participate. The club meets on the third Monday of every month at the Extension Office (311-J Gay St., Washington), including the next meeting 7 p.m. Monday (Feb. 20).

Fauquier Habitat for Humanity holds a community meeting 5 p.m. every Thursday at Willis Chapel United Methodist Church, 1804 Zachary Taylor Hwy., Huntly, to discuss the Habitat Home being built at 2650 Zachary Taylor Hwy.. The meetings are open to all; attend for construction updates, volunteer opportunities and more. Call 540-341-4952 for more information.

Beulah Baptist Church free conference call Bible Study is every Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dial in (302-202-1118, access code 862090) with renowned teacher Dr. Kenneth Pitts to study the Bible from Genesis to Revelation. Dr. Pitts is the pastor of Beulah Baptist Church, Rixeyville. For more information, call 540-937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com

Cub Scout Pack 316, meets 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Sperryville (ages 6 to 11). For more information, call cubmaster Will Spear at 540-937-4149.

Sit-n-Knit at the Knit Wit Yarn Shop, 45 Main Street, Sperryville (next to the post office) is every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. (until 8ish). All are welcome, from beginners to the most skilled and experienced knitters. Bring your current project or let us help you find a new one. Call the shop at 540-987-8251 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Thursday of each month at Reynolds Baptist Church in Sperryville. For more information, contact Danny Wilson at 540-547-4126 or rapplander@gmail.com.

Photography Meet-Up Group “Documenting Your Experience” meets once a month, every fourth Saturday, at 3 p.m. at the Loft Studio & Gallery, 107B East Davis St., Culpeper. Email bugnote@aol.com or phone 540-717-0647 ahead of time to let us know you are planning to participate.

The Brotherhood of St. Andrew offers men and boys the discipline of prayer, study and service; to follow Christ and bring others into his kingdom. Newcomers welcome at breakfast 7 a.m. every Tuesday at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Culpeper. For more information, call 540-825-8786.