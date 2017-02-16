Mini-golf and Lions’ largesse

Photo by David Hong

This Saturday, Feb. 18, the hallways of Rappahannock County High School will be transformed into a mini-golf resort via the award winning Panther Band’s Indoor Mini-Golf FUN-raiser. Running from 2 to 8 p.m., the mini-golf event is $5 per 18 holes for adults, $3 for students and children, with all proceeds going to the band. Meanwhile, the Rappahannock County Lion’s Club donated $350 to the RCHS Leo Club, the school’s equivalent of the Lions community organization. Plus, the Lions donated an additional $500 to RCHS seniors to be put towards expenses for an upcoming class outing to New York City.