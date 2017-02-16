To the slopes, Scouts

Photo by David Hong

Troop 316 of Sperryville, Troop 36 of Washington and Scouting Venture Crew 1313 of Winchester participated in an annual joint ski trip at Roundtop Mountain Resort in Lewisberry, Pa., last Saturday (Feb. 11).

