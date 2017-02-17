Washington column for Feb. 16

Special people

Back in November, Culpeper Police Sergeant Anthony Berry of Washington, along with Officer John Bahl, responded to an emergency call for a possible heart attack. When they arrived on the scene, the officers found two citizens performing CPR on Auto Zone employee Michael Stewart. The officers used an AED (automatic external defibrillator) to restart Stewart’s heart before paramedics arrived to transport the victim to the hospital.

This month, both Berry and Bahl received congratulations from Culpeper Mayor Mike Olinger at a ceremony. He presented Berry with a medal as well as a uniform ribbon.

Congratulations Sergeant Berry, for I have been in the shoes of Michael Stewart. I know the feeling how life might be taken from you in a split moment. I have had two extraordinary people who saved my life twice.

In my eyes they were my guardian angels. They were there at the right place and the right time.

Rappahannock mystery solved

Mystery of the true burial place of Barnett Grimsley solved:

For years, there has been disagreement about the true resting place of the Reverend Barnett Grimsley. Some assert that the monument that stands beside Washington Baptist Church covers the resting place of both Barnett and his wife Ruth Updike Grimsley, while others believe that they are actually buried at their home.

New research by the Rappahannock Historical Society has finally been able to answer this question. While working on the ongoing digitization project at the society and scanning in documents pertaining to the Shiloh Association, information was unearthed pertinent to this subject. In 1893 this association published “A Brief Historical Sketch of the Shiloh Baptist Association.” This document gives information on all of the member churches of the organization.

From the section on the Washington Baptist Church: Elder B. Grimsley whose body now rests beside that of his wife a few yards from the building, preached there so long as he was able, but was never pastor. It seems clear from this document that Mrs. Grimsley was buried at the church at the time of her death and her husband’s remains were subsequently removed from their original burial place to lie beside her at the church. Reverend Grimsley died in 1885 while his wife passed away in 1891. This information was published very close to the time of their deaths and is unlikely to be incorrect.

Another document which corroborates the burial of Barnett and Ruth Grimsley at the Washington Baptist Church is a paper written at the time of the 40th anniversary of Flint Hill Baptist Church. In 1894, the Baptist Church there produced “A Historical Sketch of Flint Hill Baptist Church.” Quoting from this source: From this brief history it can be seen that this church has had six pastors. All of these except the first Elder Grimsley are still alive and actively engaged in the ministry. Mr. Grimsley, after having spent the whole of his life among the people, with whom he was born and reared, died April 23, 1885, in the 78th year of his age. His remains have been recently removed to the town of Washington, and there buried in the Baptist Churchyard, where a handsome monument has been erected to his memory, by the people of Rappahannock. The scheme to erect this monument however originated in the Flint Hill church, and she also contributed more money to that effort than any other church.

Coffee/treats every Wednesday

Tula’s Restaurant and Bar in Washington, under the direction of new executive chef Erica Soffa, is now hosting morning coffee and treats from 8 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. In addition to its popular Thursday and Friday happy-hour crowds, Tula’s is now fast becoming the “place to be” for a mid-week get together with friends or to pick up a scrumptious breakfast treat before work.

Responding to neighborhood demand, Erica, a pastry chef by training, is serving her special scones, croissants, turnovers and doughnuts, together with coffee, espresso and lattes from Central Roasters Coffee.

Soffa, a graduate of Johnson and Wales Culinary School in Denver, was mentored for a time by Dahlia Narvaez, a current James Beard award winner in Los Angeles. She also fine-tuned her pastry skills under Nancy Silverton, owner and creator of La Brea bakery in San Francisco.

While you’re there, don’t forget to ask about the delicious cinnamon rolls, too.

Cookies sale

Troop 692 was busy on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning selling their Girl Scout Cookies at the Union Bank & Trust. The girls were filled with energy trying to sell the cookies. They use some of the money they make from the Girl Scout cookies sales to make Hope Boxes.

According to one of the leaders of the Girl Scouts Suzanne Torosian, these boxes are filled with daily essentials (toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, school supplies, snacks and small toys). McKenna Torosian and her brother Jaden will travel with a team of about 100 missionaries from the Culpeper area to public schools in and around coal-mining towns in Kentucky.

These schools are the poorest of the poor in the USA and all of the children are on the free lunch program. Because most of the coal mines have closed down, these children’s parents are often unemployed and have addiction problems, said Torosian.

“We bring in the boxes of Hope because often these kids have nothing, including hope. We love on them and are able to have a small Bible study with the kids before they go back to their classes. We will travel to The Dollar Tree in Warrenton next month where each girl will select a child to purchase the supplies. This is the second year the girls will be a part of Hope for Appalachia. We hope to bring 20,000 boxes to 60 public schools in 2017 from March 10 through April 4. This will be the sixth year the Virginia team has been traveling to Appalachia. We have a waiting list of public schools wanting us to come and bring hope to their kids. As we bring awareness to our mission, the number of schools we can visit increases each year. As HFA grows, we hope to be in the Appalachian schools in West Virginia and Virginia soon.”

Keep reading the paper each week to find out their date, time and place of their next sale.

A reminder to all that Hackley’s in Amissville, sells the cookies for troop 692.

‘Heart’ month

Besides Valentine’s Day, February is also known as Heart Month. So let’s make blood pressure control our goal.

Uncontrolled high blood pressure is a leading cause of heart disease and stroke. High blood pressure often shows no signs or symptoms, which is why having your blood pressure checked regularly is important. It’s easy to get your blood pressure checked. You can get screened at your doctor’s office and drugstores or even check it yourself at home, using a home blood pressure monitor.

Work with your doctor to make sure you meet your blood pressure goal. If you know you have high blood pressure, take these steps to help get it under control: Ask your doctor what your blood pressure should be. Set a goal to lower your pressure with your doctor and talk about how you can reach your goal. Work with your healthcare team to make sure you meet that goal. Take your blood pressure medicine as directed and reduce sodium intake for sodium can raise blood pressure.

Stay healthy! Have a wonderful week.