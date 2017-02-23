Fire and rescue calls for Feb. 23

Tuesday, Feb. 14
12:54 p.m. — Jordans Road, Amissville, general illness, companies 1, 3 and 4
2:23 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 9
2:26 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, injury, companies 1 and 7
10:56 p.m. — Battle Mountain Road, Amissville, chest pain, company 3
Wednesday, Feb. 15
7:35 p.m. — Seven Ponds Road, Amissville, general illness, company 3
Friday, Feb. 17
9:04 a.m. — Water Street, Sperryville, stroke, companies 1 and 7
11:10 a.m. — Tiger Valley Road, Washington, smoke odor, company 1
1:54 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3
2:18 p.m. — Gaschs Lane, Castleton, injury, companies 3 and 5
5:20 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, seizure, companies 1 and 7
Saturday, Feb. 18
10:50 a.m. — Schoolhouse Road, Washington, fire alarm, companies 1 and 2
11:04 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
1:11 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3
2:59 p.m. — Castle Mountain Road, Castleton, brush fire, companies 3 and 5
Sunday, Feb. 19
2:24 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2, 3 and 7
8:08 p.m. — Short Road, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7
Monday, Feb. 20
7:03 a.m. — Battle Mountain Road, Amissville, difficulty breathing, companies 1, 3 and 4
1:04 p.m. — Smith Creek Road, Flint Hill, brush fire, companies 1, 4 and 9
4:21 p.m. — Starks Road, Washington, brush fire, company 1
5:43 p.m. — Battle Mountain Road, Amissville, injury, companies 1, 3 and 4
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.