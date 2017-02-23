The Rapp for Feb. 23

Fourth Estate Friday

The staff of the Rappahannock News will be back at the table — specifically one at the Country Cafe (389-A Main St.) in Washington — at 9 a.m. tomorrow (Friday, Feb. 24) for our monthly public story conference. Joining us to introduce himself to residents of Virginia’s House District 18 will be Will King, a Green Party candidate who wants to be your next delegate. Most importantly, come by and tell is what you think about today’s paper, or what should (or shouldn’t) be in future editions. The coffee’s on us, until 10. Call 540-675-3338 or email info@rappnews.com if you have questions.

Judge Melissa Cupp?

We hear that a local lawyer with roots in Rappahannock County could become the next judge of the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court for the circuit encompassing Rappahannock, Loudoun and Fauquier counties.

Melissa Cupp, a former associate of Baumgardner & Brown in the town of Washington who has since joined the Northern Virginia firm of Vanderpool, Frostick & Nishanian, P.C., has handled hundreds of Department of Social Services cases in several jurisdictions, earning a reputation has a strong advocate for children.

She could be appointed judge by the state of Virginia as early as this Saturday, Feb. 25, when a previously delayed vote is scheduled to take place.

Poetry Comes to Middle Street

The haiku poem, a gift from 17th century Japan, joins the visual arts at Middle Street Gallery in Sperryville through March 26, according to Gary Anthes, who writes:

Haiku, or “one-breath poems,” are simple yet elegant observations about nature, or man’s place in it. Some of the three-line poems have been written by Japanese masters, and some have been created by gallery members, but all will accompany the artists’ paintings, sculptures, photographs and multimedia works.

For example, Ann Currie’s watercolor of a graceful flowering plant reveals a butterfly cocoon hidden among green leaves and purple flowers. It is flanked by her haiku:

chrysalis hanging

butterfly in creation

metamorphosis

Phyllis Northup’s watercolor of Jordan Pond at Acadia National Park is joined by her three-line observation:

the pond is at peace

rocks rest in shallow water

mountains standing guard

And Jo Levine’s somber gray photograph of a line of trees above the ruin of an old dock on a salt marsh offers this poetic comment:

trees watch the water

while soft clouds float above them …

quiet afternoon

There will be an opening reception at the gallery on Saturday, March 11 from 3 to 5p.m. The public is invited to come and see recent works and read haiku by some 20 artists from Rappahannock County and nearby areas.

The gallery is now located above the Before & After espresso bar and wine cafe at 31 Main St. in Sperryville. Winter hours (through March) are Fri.-Sun. 10am to 4pm. For more information, visit www.middlestreetgallery.org.

Time to link

It’s time once again for the Rappahannock Business Link networking social, this evening [Thursday, Feb. 23] from 5 to 7 p.m. at Headmaster’s Pub in Sperryville.

Attendees are asked to come with flyers and business cards, and be prepared to tell others in the Rappahannock business community what you do, where you are, and why you are here.

“When one of us succeeds, we all succeed!” reminds Business Link board member Jan Makela.

Shenandoah Run

If you like a rousing mix of music styles — we’re talking about the spirited sounds of Americana, country, bluegrass and even Irish tunes — then The Little Washington Theatre is the place to be on Saturday evening, March 4, at 8 p.m. for a much-anticipated performance by Shenandoah Run. Reserved seating is $25 for adults and $10 for those 18 and under. The theatre is located at 291 Gay Street in historic Washington. For further details on this and other events check out info@littlewashingtontheatre.com or call 540-675-1253.

Howling for the cats

TheRappCats fundraiser on Friday evening, Feb. 17, was a tremendous success, thanks in large part to the generous host Debbie Donehey of Griffin Tavern. Every bar stool was filled, and the dance floor was equally crowded as musician Ben Mason put on quite the solo performance (as you will gather from the photo).

Courtesy photo

Guest bartenders were Washington Mayor John Fox Sullivan and Rappahannock News Editor John McCaslin, who when not pouring drinks were ringing Griffin’s shiny bell in appreciation of each and every tip that went to the local cat rescue organization.

McCaslin announced last call by reminding the RappCats supporters: “He/she who howls with the cats all night cannot crow with the cocks at dawn.”

Free fitness for all

Commit to Be Fit, created to help promote healthier lifestyles for everybody in Rappahannock County — children to adults alike — presents classes, workshops, and events that are free of charge and held each week at the Rappahannock County Public Schools.

Upcoming Events for the Week of February 27th:

Tuesday, Feb. 28: Walking/Running Group, 3:45p.m. (RCES parking lot)

Wednesday, March 1: Step Classes, 3:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. (RCHS Room 14); Balletone- 4:30 p.m. (RCHS Room 14)

Friday, March 3: Country Heat Class, 3:45 p.m. (RCHS)

Saturday, March 4: Fit Fun Circuit Class, 9 a.m. (RCES AUX Gym Band Room)

For more information on upcoming events, contact Holly Jenkins, Wellness Integration Specialist, at hjenkins@rappahannockschools.us.