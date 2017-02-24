‘Arguing with God’ on tour

Courtesy images

The Stone Hill Theatrical Foundation of Flint Hill recently staged a performance of “Arguing with God” at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Flint Hill’s Hugh Hill not only played Moses but also directed the performance.

He is shown here with the playwright John Henry, also of Flint Hill. Rappahannock Board of Supervisor John Lesinski played King Solomon. Pat Nicklin of Amissville was the “Woman Singer,” shown here with “Nickinette Singers” Emmy Nicklin, Karin Reichenberg and Nancy Bagley.