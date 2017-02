Photo by Ray Boc

A two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle occurred around 2:30 Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Highways 211 and 522 in Sperryville. The rider on the Harley-Davidson was medevaced by helicopter, which touched down at the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department. There was at least one other motorcycle mishap locally over the President’s Day Weekend. Unusually warm weather has attracted hundreds of motorcyclists to Rappahannock County in recent days.