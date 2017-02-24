School news for Feb. 23

It’s spring on the field, too

Winter sports are wrapping up, with one state championship down and hopefully one to go, and spring sports are starting up in yet another busy week for interscholastic sports at Rappahannock County Public Schools.

Basketball

Photo by David Hong

Varsity Girls basketball wrapped up their season last week in a semifinal round Conference 43 playoff game, coming up on the short end of the score to Conference powerhouse Colonial Beach. While the season ended last Tuesday, accolades continue to accrue with several members of the teams gaining postseason all-conference honors.

Congratulations to senior Kayla Robey, named to the all-conference first team, and to senior Julia Estes and freshman Olivia Atkins, both named to the all-conference second team. With the accomplishments of varsity combined with the improvement at the junior panther and junior varsity levels, hopes are high for continued good fortunes for the varsity team in seasons to come.

Wrestling

Varsity wrestling reached the pinnacle of their season this past weekend, traveling to the VHSL State Championship Tournament in the Salem Civic Center in Salem, VA. When the last pin had been recorded and the last whistle blown, Rapp came home with one new State Champion and seven other state placers.

Photo by Kayla Robey

A special congratulations to senior Chris Corbin, the 2016-17 VHSL Group 1A State Champion in the 145 pound weight class. Chris joins a select few Rapp wrestlers who have achieved state champ status and adds the state champion medal to his previously earned conference and regional championship medals.

Photo by Kayla Robey

Congratulations also go out to Johnny Beard, state runner up in the 182 pound weight class and proud owner of a new state runner up medal. Quentin Woodward also brought home a medal, earning 4th place honors in the 120 pound weight class. Sam Barnes, Mark Guerrero and Hunter Nicodemus all brought home 5th place medals for their respective weight classes of 138, 126, and 113 pounds. Rounding out the scoring for Rapp was Jake Sisk, who brought home a sixth place medal in the 195 pound class and Josh Bennett who earned all-state recognition in the heavyweight class.

Finally, congratulations also to the coaching staff who worked with the team every step of the way through the season. And a special thanks to the Rappahannock County School Sports Association (RCSSA), who generously funded a charter bus to take our grapplers to Salem and back home safely.

Scholastic bowl

Coach Dave Naser’s Scholastic Bowl team will be headed to William and Mary this Saturday, Feb. 25, to compete in their state championship tournament. Riding to the event in a charter bus, again courtesy of RCSSA, the team is looking to add a third state champ banner to the gym walls. Best of luck to the team as they represent RCHS in Williamsburg.

Spring sports

Spring sports tryouts began this past Monday and the February weather, for a change, is in full cooperation mode. The fields are filling with the ping of bats, thud of soccer balls, and pounding of spikes on the track as baseball, softball, soccer and track teams begin their quest for post-season honors in the busiest of all three sports seasons. As always, all game, practice schedules, and latest scores can be found at www.rappahannockcountyhs.rschoolteams.com. Go Rapp!

— Athletic Director Brandon Burley