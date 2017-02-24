Three cheers for Boots ‘n Beer

Courtesy photo

Under the headline “Shenandoah Park eyesore,” the Rappahannock News published photographs two weeks ago of an unsightly dump — 10 tires and other assorted garbage — found next to the headwaters of the Thornton River some two miles within the park’s boundary.

“Done,” now writes Garrick Giebel of the Warrenton-based Boots ‘n Beer Hiking club, which descended on the trash heap on President’s Day. “Attached photo of the smiling work crew from BootsNBeer.com (a non-profit charity). The National Park Service provided trash bags, equipment and a truck to pick it all up.”