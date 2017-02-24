Washington column for Feb. 23

Friends of Scouting

Rappahannock County Scouting Shenandoah Area Council invites anyone to become a sponsor of the Rappahannock County Friends of Scouting Breakfast on Saturday, March 11, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Washington Baptist Church, at the corner of Gay and Porter Streets in Washington. The breakfast is in support of the local Boy Scouting and the Shenandoah Area Council.

The speaker will be Walter Nicklin. Walter grew up in Warrenton (before it became a suburb), where he learned to love the outdoors and joined the Boy Scouts. Before he went away to boarding school in Alexandria (Episcopal High School), he had attained enough merit badges to be a Star Scout. After college at Washington & Lee University, and serving in the U.S. Army, he earned an M. A. in Foreign Affairs from the University of Virginia. Most of his career has involved journalism and publishing, in both the U. S. and Europe. He started a number of magazines, and has written for The Economist, The Washington Post and The New York Times. Most recently he was founding editor of Piedmont Virginian magazine and publisher of the Rappahannock News.

In addition to hearing the remarkable story of Mr. Nicklin, you will hear of the impact Scouting is having here in our communities where 85 young men are honing their leadership skills to become the future leaders of Rappahannock County.

Please call Roger Pierson at 540-222-9465 or email at piersons@erols.com if you will be attending the event.

Ecumenical Lenten Services

Once again this year, twelve area churches will join together in a series of ecumenical Lenten Services, beginning on Wednesday, March 8, and ending on Wednesday, April 5. The theme for this year’s services — “Fruits of the Holy Spirit” — comes from Galatians 5:22 and 25: “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness.

Since we live by the Spirit, let us keep in step with the Spirit.” Clergy from the participating congregations will take turns leading worship, and special music will be provided at each service by one of the participating churches. Services will be held at Washington Baptist Church, 180 Gay Street, Washington, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Sanctuary, and will be preceded each week by a potluck supper beginning at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. All are welcome and encouraged to attend both.

Ash Wednesday

Clergy from at least six Rappahannock churches will be distributing ashes by the fountain in the square in front of the Inn at Little Washington from 11 a.m. to noon on Ash Wednesday. According to Father Tuck, everyone is invited to join them for ashes and a prayer or just to chat.

Bland Music Contest

Photo by Kaye Kohler

The winners of the James A. Bland Music Contest returned to the stage Sunday at the Little Washington Theatre to pose with contest officials from the host Rappahannock Lions Club. Thirteen young musicians filled the theater with well-practiced presentations during the annual event featuring rising musical talents from Rappahannock County schools. Maeve sang “What a Wonderful World,” and James performed “As Time Goes By.”

CCLC news

Photo by Kim Goodwin

According to Kim Goodwin, School Age Program Director, the children at Child Care Learning Center just love their new playground and even enjoy it as the sun rises in the morning. A healthy breakfast and early brain activity gets their neurons firing and brains in gear so they can get to the “BIG” school and fill up on education.

Kite flying

Kite flying is just around the corner as March comes in next Wednesday. March is the month for kite flying.

A wind that’s too strong or too light is difficult to fly in. A flag or windsock is handy to help you gauge the wind. Flying is most fun when the wind is moderate so you can make your kite dance across the sky by pulling in and letting out the line.

Make sure you are in an area that is open and free of trees, electrical and telephone lines, buildings, and automobile traffic. Let the wind lift the kite and as it does, feed out the line to the height you want it. Always walk in the direction of the wind as you feed out the line. If the kite won’t climb you can reduce the bridle angle. To land the kite, walk toward it winding the line on the reel as you walk.

I am looking forward flying one this year with my grandkids. Kite flying is great fun and it’s easy. So grab your kite and join in the fun. The big blue sky is big enough for all of us who love to fly them.

Have a wonderful week!