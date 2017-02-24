You call this February?

By John McCaslin

A balmy President’s Day holiday weekend brought larger-than-normal crowds to Shenandoah National Park on Saturday, where a long line of vehicles — stretching all the way onto Highway 211 — crept through just one lane of the Thornton Gap Entrance. The lone park ranger on duty said it is customary to have only one entrance station open in February, when there normally is a foot or more of snow on the ground and Skyline Drive is more often than not closed to vehicular traffic.

By John McCaslin

Meanwhile, instead of winter coats and boots, beer connoisseurs who packed the outdoor deck of Pen Druid Brewing in Sperryville on Sunday were sporting summer attire, including shorts and flip-flops. Several brewery-goers were seen lathering up with suntan lotion.