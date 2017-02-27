Arrests made in lengthy burglary probe

Two Amissville men have been arrested on numerous felony charges stemming from a seven-month long burglary investigation by the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff Connie Compton, 20-year-old Malcolm Phillips and 19-year-old Joshua McCullough were arrested for committing multiple burglaries and larcenies that occurred between July and September 2016.

During the course of the investigation led by sheriff’s Lt. Jason Romero, search warrants were executed and burglary tools and drug paraphernalia were discovered.

“I am happy reporting to the victims of these crimes that those who have invaded the privacy of their homes will be held accountable,” Sheriff Compton said.

Both men were transported to the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail, where they were initially held without bond.

Charges against the men included felony breaking and entering (five counts each), felony grand larceny (one count each), felony destruction of property (one count each), misdemeanor destruction of property (one count each), and misdemeanor larceny (three counts against Phillips, four counts against McCullough).

In addition, McCullough was charged with one count of misdemeanor larceny and vehicle tampering for allegedly entering an unlocked vehicle and stealing cash out of a wallet.

The suspects are alleged to have caused more than $5,000 in damage to the homes they burglarized, despite stealing less than a $1,000 in property.

Sheriff Compton suggests that the days of bragging about not locking house and car doors are behind us, urging citizens of Rappahannock County “to take extra caution in securing both your residences and vehicles to protect your belongings.”