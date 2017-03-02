Courthouse Row for March 2

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Feb. 18-21:

Hampton

Matthew Black and Barbara Black, also known as Barbara Kerr Black, husband and wife, to Matthew Black and Barbara Kerr Black, trustees of the Matthew Black revocable trust, 45 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, tax map 39-22B

Jackson

Ivy J. Racer to Rigel Whytsell, Aubree Silver and Andrew J. Silver, lot 3, 3.0003 acres, $305,000, general warranty, tax map 32-37

Building permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

John and Sharon Odenkirk, Washington, generator, $5,000

Golden Springs LLC Neiswanger, Huntly, generator, $5,000

Atkins Constructor Group LLC Atkins, Amissville, dwelling, $550,000

Ernest H. Coates, Boston, generator, $6,000

Charles and Dee Akre, Washington, solar array, $50,000

— compiled by Jan Clatterbuck