Courthouse Row for March 2

Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Feb. 18-21:
Hampton
Matthew Black and Barbara Black, also known as Barbara Kerr Black, husband and wife, to Matthew Black and Barbara Kerr Black, trustees of the Matthew Black revocable trust, 45 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, tax map 39-22B
Jackson
Ivy J. Racer to Rigel Whytsell, Aubree Silver and Andrew J. Silver, lot 3, 3.0003 acres, $305,000, general warranty, tax map 32-37
Building permits
The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:
John and Sharon Odenkirk, Washington, generator, $5,000
Golden Springs LLC Neiswanger, Huntly, generator, $5,000
Atkins Constructor Group LLC Atkins, Amissville, dwelling, $550,000
Ernest H. Coates, Boston, generator, $6,000
Charles and Dee Akre, Washington, solar array, $50,000
— compiled by Jan Clatterbuck