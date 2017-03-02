Fire and rescue calls for March 2

Tuesday, Feb. 21
10:08 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, unconscious, companies 1 and 7
4:40 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, general illness, companies 1 and 7
Wednesday, Feb. 22
10:47 a.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, brush fire, company 3
11:07 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, seizure, company 1
3:31 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, company 3
4:35 p.m. — Firehouse Lane, Washington, injury, companies 1 and 7
Thursday, Feb. 23
9:44 a.m. — Richmond Road, Amissville, brush fire, companies 1, 3 and 5
11:41 a.m — Blue Ridge Road, Chester Gap, gas leak, company 9
11:48 a.m. — Twin Post Lane, Huntly, fire alarm, companies 1, 4 and 9
3:40 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 4 and 7
10:36 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3
Friday, Feb. 24
1:02 a.m. — Farm Lane, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1, 4, 5 and 7
1:45 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
2:36 p.m. — Harris Hollow Road, Washington, 911 hang up, companies 1, 4 and 7
Saturday, Feb. 25
1:23 a.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5
3:21 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
5:10 p.m. — Whorton Hollow Road, Castleton, 911 hang up, company 5
5:43 p.m. — Crest Hill Road, Flint Hill, cardiac emergency, companies 1, 3 and 4
6:04 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
8:24 p.m. — Woodward Road, Sperryville, brush fire, companies 1, 3, 4 and 5
Monday, Feb. 27
6:51 a.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, diabetic emergency, companies 1, 3, 4 and 9
6:52 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
8:05 a.m. — Scrabble Road, Castleton, unconscious, companies 1, 3, 5 and 7
10:56 a.m. — Gray Fox Lane, Washington, general illness, companies 1, 3 and 4
4:16 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, companies 1, 3, 4 and 9
4:52 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, chest pain, companies 1 and 7
Tuesday, Feb. 28
7:40 a.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, general illness, companies 1, 4 and 7
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.