Fire and rescue calls for March 2

Tuesday, Feb. 21

10:08 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, unconscious, companies 1 and 7

4:40 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, general illness, companies 1 and 7

Wednesday, Feb. 22

10:47 a.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, brush fire, company 3

11:07 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, seizure, company 1

3:31 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, company 3

4:35 p.m. — Firehouse Lane, Washington, injury, companies 1 and 7

Thursday, Feb. 23

9:44 a.m. — Richmond Road, Amissville, brush fire, companies 1, 3 and 5

11:41 a.m — Blue Ridge Road, Chester Gap, gas leak, company 9

11:48 a.m. — Twin Post Lane, Huntly, fire alarm, companies 1, 4 and 9

3:40 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 4 and 7

10:36 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3

Friday, Feb. 24

1:02 a.m. — Farm Lane, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1, 4, 5 and 7

1:45 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

2:36 p.m. — Harris Hollow Road, Washington, 911 hang up, companies 1, 4 and 7

Saturday, Feb. 25

1:23 a.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5

3:21 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

5:10 p.m. — Whorton Hollow Road, Castleton, 911 hang up, company 5

5:43 p.m. — Crest Hill Road, Flint Hill, cardiac emergency, companies 1, 3 and 4

6:04 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

8:24 p.m. — Woodward Road, Sperryville, brush fire, companies 1, 3, 4 and 5

Monday, Feb. 27

6:51 a.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, diabetic emergency, companies 1, 3, 4 and 9

6:52 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

8:05 a.m. — Scrabble Road, Castleton, unconscious, companies 1, 3, 5 and 7

10:56 a.m. — Gray Fox Lane, Washington, general illness, companies 1, 3 and 4

4:16 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, companies 1, 3, 4 and 9

4:52 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, chest pain, companies 1 and 7

Tuesday, Feb. 28

7:40 a.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, general illness, companies 1, 4 and 7

Companies

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.

