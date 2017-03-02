School news for March 2

‘A great run’ for RCHS scholastic team

Photo by David Hong

Rappahannock County High School’s Conference 43 and Region 1A East Champion Scholastic Bowl team headed to William and Mary last Saturday to compete in the Virginia High School League Group 1A State Championship. Riding in comfort and style thanks to the charter bus provided by the Rappahannock County School Sports Association, the team and their coaches arrived rested and ready for the competition.

Rapp’s first match of the day ended in a close (one question) loss to Region 1A West runner up Radford.Rapp won their second match over Galileo Magnet of Danville by a score of 200-160 but then lost to eventual state champ Honaker High School, which went undefeated on the day. Although the records indicated a three way tie for runner up, with the three other teams having identical 1-2 records on the day, placement was decided on a total points basis and Rapp finished third in that tally, just 30 points behind the crowned runner up (and Rapp victim!) Galileo Magnet.

Points leaders on the day included senior John Paul Reidel with 155 toss up points (finishing his season with a total of 1,805 points in VHSL contests), Junior Jacob Sheffield with 105 (and 1645 on the season), senior Gabe Hernandez with 85 (and 470 on the season) and senior Jake Demory with 15 points.

Head Coach Dave Naser expressed his thanks to the entire team for their great season, expressing gratitude to the seniors for their leadership exhibited throughout the year. As Coach Naser said, “I’m sorry we couldn’t take it all, but it was a great run.” Coach Naser also noted that Rapp had one of the largest teams at the state tourney, with a solid nucleus to build around for the future.

While the VHSL season is over, Coach Naser and Asst. Coach Layne Vickers will continue to work with the team to prepare for other upcoming events including their 10th appearance on the “It’s Academic” Central Virginia Tournament, which will be taped in the studio in Washington, D.C. sometime in late April. Congratulations to the team for their accomplishments this season and best of luck to them in their events still to come.

Winter sports will have its final hurrah on Monday, March 6 when the Athletic Department hosts the winter sports awards celebration. This event will take place in the high school auditorium and will begin at 6:30 p.m. Parents and fans are welcome to watch athletes receive their post-season recognition.

Spring Sports

The warm February weather has cooperated with our spring sports practices for a change and all of Rapp’s teams are out in the fields or on the pitch or the track, improving their skills and conditioning.JV and Varsity teams had tryouts last week with Junior Panther teams having their tryouts this week.

Spring events are right around the corner, with Varsity Girls Soccer opening the Panther Stadium Pitch with a scrimmage next Thursday, March 9, at 5 p.m. against Page County High School. The following Thursday, March 16, JV and Varsity boys soccer open their regular season at Panther Stadium with matches against George Mason High School.

Varsity Softball has its first home game on Monday, March 20 with softball and baseball playing games the following Wednesday, March 22, all games at the ballfield complex behind the elementary school. Junior Panther girls’ soccer will open their season on Thursday, March 23 at Panther Stadium with Junior Panther baseball and softball beginning home play on April 4 at the ballfield complex. Varsity Track will be the last team with a home opener at Panther Stadium, hosting a Bull Run District tri-meet on Wednesday, April 12.

As always, all game and practice schedules can be found on the Rapp Athletic Website at www.rappahannockcountyhs.rschoolteams.com, where all the latest scores and schedules are updated as soon as possible. Go Rapp!!!

Athletic Director Brandon Burley

Harmony at WCDS

On Sunday, Feb. 19, Wakefield Country Day School had two winners at area Bland Music Competitions: Rachel Cieplak, who won first place in Culpeper for singing “Tu Lo Sai,” and Layla Kassira, who received an Honorable Mention in Rappahannock for her original piano composition, “Sweet Lana.” Layla Kassira was the youngest contestant in the competition held at the Little Washington Theatre. Rachel Cieplak will advance to the Regional Competition.

During our weekly Assembly, P.E. teacher Mrs. Vaught encouraged all gathered to stay healthy and help support the Lower School’s Jump Rope and Hoops for Heart challenge. Ms. Franco’s Conversational French class then performed a wonderful rendition of Little Red Riding Hood, all in French, of course. The accents were superb — students sounded like native French speakers!

For the finale, Ms. Ernest’s third graders recited biographical information about Abraham Lincoln they had memorized and then sang a beautiful song, complete with harmony, before ending with the prayer Lincoln delivered during his second inaugural address.

In sports news, six WCDS student-athletes received DAC All-Conference Division II recognition for winter sports.

In swimming, Lucas DuMez was named First Team ALL-DAC (third year in a row) by virtue of his championships in the 100 Butterfly and 100 Backstroke. He was also voted as the 2016-17 DAC Co-Male Swimmer of the Year.

In girls basketball, Josephine Burns and Tatumn Vaught made First Team All-DAC (second year in a row for both players).

For boys basketball, Connor Glennon was named First Team All-DAC (second year in a row); Gage Landis made Second Team All-DAC, and Chris O’Heir made First Team All-DAC (third year in a row).

Mountain View Vista

Photo by David Hong

Approximately 100 juniors and seniors from the Mountain View Vista Governor’s School in Warrenton participated in the annual science fair. Overall winners pictured here include Kameron Mize, Connor Culbertson, Caroline Duckworth, and Kimberly McAninch. Division winners included Caragh Heverly (not pictured), who placed third in the environmental management and science division.